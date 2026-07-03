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Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More
The actor and comedian joked about getting "in a lot of trouble from the other action guys" if he talked about the group chat.
Jet Li’s Manager Says ‘He’s All Well and Good’ After Viral Photo Causes Health Concerns
Jet Li's manager Steve Chasman says his hyperthyroidism is nothing life-threatening.
Jet Li's Aged Appearance Has Fans Concerned
The 55-year-old martial arts legend struggles with hyperthyroidism.
Jet Li and Tony Jaa Might Be Joining Vin Diesel and Conor McGregor in xXx 3
Don't expect them to win any Oscars, but that’s a sick AF an action movie line-up.
Irish Drum & Bass Producers That Aren't Named Calibre
Let's preface this first by saying this isn't a slight to Calibre at all. When you break things down, Calibre will go down in dnb history as one of th
Infographic: "The Expendables 2" Battle Royale
Find out who reigns supreme when the biggest action stars of all time face off in a fight to the death!
The Must-See Action Movies From The Stars Of "The Expendables 2"
We’re taking a look back at The Must-See Action Movies from the Stars of The Expendables 2.
"The Expendables 2" Stunt Accident Details Revealed
More has develops on this situation.
"The Expendables 2" Stuntman Dies While On Set
It is with great regret that we confirm this unfortunate accident.
"The Expendables 2" Loses Mickey Rourke; Adds Scott Adkins
Tool has decided he'd rather be a psychopath elsewhere.
"The Hunger Games" Star Liam Hemsworth Joins "The Expendables 2"
Thor's little brother looks to add some young adonis DNA to a movie full of old, creaky bones.
Is Sylvester Stallone Vs. Jean-Claude Van Damme What You Want To See In "The Expendables 2"?
The opportunity to watch Stallone and Van Damme go head-to-head is probably too good for us to pass up.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Bruce Willis To Reprise Roles In "The Expendables 2"
Director Simon West has a lot of explosive actors to deal with. Can he handle the pressure?
Donnie Yen Offered A Role In "The Expendables 2"
See how badass this picture is? Here's something that'll get us into the theater right quick, if it pans out!
Which Action Star Has the Best One-Liner in "The Expendables"?
Sylvester Stallone's new mercenary flick is full of ass-kicking actors. But which of them has the most killer quip? You decide.