Jet Li

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Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More

The actor and comedian joked about getting "in a lot of trouble from the other action guys" if he talked about the group chat.

tara mahadevan920 days ago
This is a photo of Jet Li.
Pop Culture

Jet Li’s Manager Says ‘He’s All Well and Good’ After Viral Photo Causes Health Concerns

Jet Li's manager Steve Chasman says his hyperthyroidism is nothing life-threatening.

Sajae Elder2977 days ago
Jet Li
Pop Culture

Jet Li's Aged Appearance Has Fans Concerned

The 55-year-old martial arts legend struggles with hyperthyroidism.

Marco Margaritoff2980 days ago
Pop Culture

Jet Li and Tony Jaa Might Be Joining Vin Diesel and Conor McGregor in xXx 3

Don't expect them to win any Oscars, but that’s a sick AF an action movie line-up.

Wil Jones3848 days ago
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Music

Irish Drum & Bass Producers That Aren't Named Calibre

Let's preface this first by saying this isn't a slight to Calibre at all. When you break things down, Calibre will go down in dnb history as one of th

khrisd4506 days ago
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Pop Culture

Infographic: "The Expendables 2" Battle Royale

Find out who reigns supreme when the biggest action stars of all time face off in a fight to the death!

Complex5084 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Must-See Action Movies From The Stars Of "The Expendables 2"

We’re taking a look back at The Must-See Action Movies from the Stars of The Expendables 2.

Jason Serafino5084 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Expendables 2" Stunt Accident Details Revealed

More has develops on this situation.

Complex5371 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Expendables 2" Stuntman Dies While On Set

It is with great regret that we confirm this unfortunate accident.

Complex5374 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Expendables 2" Loses Mickey Rourke; Adds Scott Adkins

Tool has decided he'd rather be a psychopath elsewhere.

Complex5384 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Hunger Games" Star Liam Hemsworth Joins "The Expendables 2"

Thor's little brother looks to add some young adonis DNA to a movie full of old, creaky bones.

Complex5415 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is Sylvester Stallone Vs. Jean-Claude Van Damme What You Want To See In "The Expendables 2"?

The opportunity to watch Stallone and Van Damme go head-to-head is probably too good for us to pass up.

Complex5420 days ago
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Bruce Willis To Reprise Roles In "The Expendables 2"

Director Simon West has a lot of explosive actors to deal with. Can he handle the pressure?

Complex5428 days ago
Pop Culture

Donnie Yen Offered A Role In "The Expendables 2"

See how badass this picture is? Here's something that'll get us into the theater right quick, if it pans out!

Complex5442 days ago
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Pop Culture

Which Action Star Has the Best One-Liner in "The Expendables"?

Sylvester Stallone's new mercenary flick is full of ass-kicking actors. But which of them has the most killer quip? You decide.

Complex5818 days ago
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