Prada x Adidas by Jerry Lorenzo Teased for 2025

As the wait continues for Jerry Lorenzo's first offerings with Adidas, the designer is already previewing work years into the future, including a special project he'll oversee that continues the relationship between the brand and one of the world's biggest fashion houses.
Earlier today, Lorenzo took to Instagram to preview a slate of new work he has lined up for 2025, including an apparent Prada x Adidas Collection that he's designing. Aside from a tri-branded lining photo, no additional details were given.
Prada and Adidas formed their partnership in 2019 and have since released co-branded footwear and accessories. The following year, Lorenzo and Adidas announced a long-term partnership as well. Lorenzo's highly anticipated Fear of God Athletics footwear and apparel with Adidas is rumored to be launching this holiday season.