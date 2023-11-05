Prada x Adidas by Jerry Lorenzo Teased for 2025

Designer joins renowned fashion house and sportswear powerhouse for future collection.

Nov 05, 2023
Jerry Lorenzo attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Jerry Lorenzo attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

As the wait continues for Jerry Lorenzo's first offerings with Adidas, the designer is already previewing work years into the future, including a special project he'll oversee that continues the relationship between the brand and one of the world's biggest fashion houses.

Earlier today, Lorenzo took to Instagram to preview a slate of new work he has lined up for 2025, including an apparent Prada x Adidas Collection that he's designing. Aside from a tri-branded lining photo, no additional details were given.

Prada and Adidas formed their partnership in 2019 and have since released co-branded footwear and accessories. The following year, Lorenzo and Adidas announced a long-term partnership as well. Lorenzo's highly anticipated Fear of God Athletics footwear and apparel with Adidas is rumored to be launching this holiday season.

Prada x Adidas by Jerry Lorenzo
Jerry Lorenzo / Via Instagram: @jerrylorenzo?igshid=MWVrbzMwNGgzN2dlag%3D%3D
PradaAdidasJerry Lorenzo

