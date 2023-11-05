Prada x Adidas by Jerry Lorenzo Teased for 2025

As the wait continues for Jerry Lorenzo's first offerings with Adidas, the designer is already previewing work years into the future, including a special project he'll oversee that continues the relationship between the brand and one of the world's biggest fashion houses.

Earlier today, Lorenzo took to Instagram to preview a slate of new work he has lined up for 2025, including an apparent Prada x Adidas Collection that he's designing. Aside from a tri-branded lining photo, no additional details were given.