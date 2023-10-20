Jerry Lorenzo Says ‘Anyone That Knows Kanye’ Understands It’s a ‘Tough Relationship to Hold on To’

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo admitted that it's "tough" to maintain a working relationship with Kanye West.

Ye was an early supporter of Fear of God and has been spotted wearing some of Lorenzo's designs throughout the years. However, Lorenzo said that he stopped working with him in 2016. Ye was seen in attendance at Fear of God's first-ever fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year, but Lorenzo said he hadn't spoken to Ye in over a year when he showed up. "Anyone that knows Kanye will tell you it's a tough relationship to hold on to," said Lorenzo.

Despite Ye's embrace of antisemitism, including an infamous interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Adolf Hitler, Lorenzo has seemingly voiced his support for the disgraced multi-hyphenate. Assumedly, he's suggesting that it's "tough" not because of Ye's politics, but because of his elusive nature. Adidas, among countless others, publicly distanced itself from Ye in light of his far-right turn, though, which had been getting increasingly worse ever since he publicly endorsed Donald Trump in 2016.