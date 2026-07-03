Jaykode

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Music

PREMIERE: Iggy Azalea - "F**k Love (JayKode Remix)"

Iggy Azaela gets a lot of pub. She's being debated, defended, hated, and loved simultaneously so it makes sense that she gets some decent remixes on h

jakel4447 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé - "Drunk In Love (JayKode Remix)"

It's no surprise that Queen Bey has become the subject of a string of thirsty remixes. Her album was significant so thankfully we're actually getting some quality remixes. My personal favorite right now is this new exclusive remix from SoCal's JayKode.

jakel4544 days ago
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Music

JayKode - "Dream Lover"

Although some people aren't happy with SoundCloud, I for one think it's good the way it is. LA's JayKode must, too, because he's popping off with a number of straight up beast releases. His 2 Chainz bootleg? fire. "Pots," "Headsprung," and that Deorro remix? ALL CRAZY. Seriously, and this new one "Dream Lover" - his tunes are destructive. The 'oldies twerk' tag is perfect, because I can't help but think of a '50s diner...and here comes the milkshake!

jakel4639 days ago
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Music

Deorro - "Bootie In Your Face (Jaykode Remix)"

Los Angeles' JayKode recently popped on my radar with his original "Headsprung" earlier this month, and I'm excited to introduce you him now with his stellar remix of Deorro's "Bootie In Your Face." The newcomer's love for the music is evident in the creative liberties took, making almost a new original out huge melodic trap banger out of what was once a thundering Melbourne bounce track. JayKode's small following is sure to grow if he keeps pumping out tracks like these.

jakel4653 days ago

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