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People stand outside a 7-Eleven convenience store with a "Now Hiring" sign visible on the right
Life

7-Eleven to Revamp U.S. Offerings With Japan-Inspired Menu Items

Inspired by the Japanese "konbini," the company announced plans to introduce more fresh foods to its stateside menu.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
Illustrated man with intense expression holding a scythe under a full moon
Music

Lupe Fiasco Levels Up With Latest Album 'Samurai' (UPDATE)

The release of Lupe’s well-timed ninth studio album arrives with a new video for the track "No. 1 Headband."

Alex Ocho790 days ago
Craftsman examining a string in workshop, wearing a cap and vest
Style

Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

The late fashion designer founded the company in the 80s after falling in love with American denim in the U.S.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
kim
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s 'Kimono' Shapewear Line Criticized for Appropriating Japanese Culture

The new Kimono line features campaign images by Vanessa Beecroft and a logo by Kanye West, but what's the deal with the name?

Trace William Cowen2578 days ago
Kanye West
Style

Kanye West Defends Wearing His Undersized Yeezy Slides the 'Japanese Way'

The rapper/designer was roasted earlier this month after he attended 2 Chainz's wedding with tiny, ill-fitting footwear. Ten days after the event, he explained why his style choice: "It's the Japanese way."

Joshua Espinoza2880 days ago
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Style

Levi’s Continues Its 501 Jean Documentary Series With Japanese-Themed Episode

Levi’s has released a fourth episode with a focus on the 501® Jean’s influence in Japanese fashion and culture.

Tyler Watamanuk3708 days ago
Jordan 1s
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Letterman" Jordan 1s, Supreme's first ever Air Max collaboration, and more.

Riley Jones3733 days ago
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Sneakers

Exclusive: We Got Our Hands on the Black Hender Scheme "Air Jordan IV"

Detailed images you won't find anywhere else.

Riley Jones3774 days ago
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Style

This New Book Explores the Relationship Between Japanese and American Style

A new book titled Ametora: How Japan Saved American Style analyzes the unique relationship between American and Japanese menswear.

Tyler Watamanuk3876 days ago
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Sneakers

The Bape x ASICS Sneaker Collaboration Just Got a New Release Date

Here's when you'll be able to cop them.

Riley Jones3907 days ago
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Sneakers

NikeLab Is Collaborating With Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Very First Brand

A piece of Hiroshi Fujiwara history.

Riley Jones3929 days ago
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Sneakers

One of Nike's Most Important Employees Says Japan Started the Retro Sneaker Trend

Find out who's REALLY shifting the culture.

Riley Jones3941 days ago
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Style

All the Things You Love to Wear Are in Stussy's Fall 2015 Collection

See what streetwear OGs are dropping for Fall 2015

Gregory Babcock3972 days ago
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Sneakers

This "Homage" Air Jordan VI Isn't a Hender Scheme (Update)

From the IV to the VI, Hender Scheme can't miss.

Riley Jones3972 days ago

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