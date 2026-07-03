Jacques Slade

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Bobbito García
Sneakers

Bobbito García on His Four Decades in Music, Basketball, and Sneaker Culture

The iconic New Yorker has created unforgettable art—and he's not done yet.

Jacques Slade241 days ago
Jacque Slade Ruffles Oridgenators
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The Secret to Jacques Slade’s Success is His Work Ethic

Jacques Slade discusses the unconventional way he began building his YouTube platform and the stellar example his grandfather set for him.

Brandon Constantine2055 days ago
Ruffles Oridgenators 2020
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Complex and Ruffles Spotlight Black Creators in IGTV Series

Ruffles and Complex come together to create a six-part IGTV series that centers influential Black creatives across all fields.

Anthony J. Asencio2065 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 35 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Jacques Slade Talks the Ins and Outs of Sneaker YouTube

Actor, blogger, and YouTube host Jacques Slade talks about going to Michael Jordan’s house and becoming the Ryan Seacrest of sneakers.

Complex2184 days ago
Jacques Slade
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Sneaker YouTube Wants to Be Taken Seriously

Sneaker YouTube is blowing up, but will it ever be viewed as a legitimate form of sneaker media. The people at the heart of it are trying to change that.

Matt Welty2975 days ago
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Watch Tinker Hatfield and Mark Smith Unbox the Air Jordan XXX

The brains behind the design.

Riley Jones3835 days ago
the kanye west effect outside the box
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Sneakerheads Discuss Kanye West's Effect on Sneaker Culture

Respected Sneakerheads Discuss the Kanye Effect on Sneaker Culture.

Rajah Allarey3952 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand x Slam Dunk: Everything You Need to Know (Video)

Jacques Slade and Today in Sneaks break down everything you need to know about the Jordan Brand x Slam Dunk.

Pete Forester4290 days ago
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The Week in Sneaks with Jacques Slade

All the hottest news for the week!

Nick Engvall4681 days ago
Sneakers

Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: Kicks0l0gy

Jacques Slade catches up with the one and only, Kicks0l0gy.

Jacques Slade4705 days ago
Sneakers

Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: King Poetic

Jacques Slade catches up with one of SoCal's most popular sneaker collectors.

Jacques Slade4705 days ago
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Sneakers

Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: Afrokix

Jacques Slade catches up with one of So Cal's biggest Air Force 1 collectors.

Nick Engvall4706 days ago
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The Week in Sneaks with Jacques Slade

Week's recap.

Brandon Edler4745 days ago
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Sneakers

The Week in Sneaks with Jacques Slade

The week's round-up.

Brandon Edler4750 days ago
Sneakers

The Week in Sneaks with Jacques Slade

This week's news.

Brandon Edler4759 days ago

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