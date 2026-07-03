Latest Stories
Bobbito García on His Four Decades in Music, Basketball, and Sneaker Culture
The iconic New Yorker has created unforgettable art—and he's not done yet.
The Secret to Jacques Slade’s Success is His Work Ethic
Jacques Slade discusses the unconventional way he began building his YouTube platform and the stellar example his grandfather set for him.
Complex and Ruffles Spotlight Black Creators in IGTV Series
Ruffles and Complex come together to create a six-part IGTV series that centers influential Black creatives across all fields.
Listen to Episode 35 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Jacques Slade Talks the Ins and Outs of Sneaker YouTube
Actor, blogger, and YouTube host Jacques Slade talks about going to Michael Jordan’s house and becoming the Ryan Seacrest of sneakers.
Sneaker YouTube Wants to Be Taken Seriously
Sneaker YouTube is blowing up, but will it ever be viewed as a legitimate form of sneaker media. The people at the heart of it are trying to change that.
Watch Tinker Hatfield and Mark Smith Unbox the Air Jordan XXX
The brains behind the design.
Sneakerheads Discuss Kanye West's Effect on Sneaker Culture
Respected Sneakerheads Discuss the Kanye Effect on Sneaker Culture.
Jordan Brand x Slam Dunk: Everything You Need to Know (Video)
Jacques Slade and Today in Sneaks break down everything you need to know about the Jordan Brand x Slam Dunk.
Get a Closer Look at the Air Jordan "Georgetown" Collection (Video)
Hoyas-inspired heat.
The Week in Sneaks with Jacques Slade
All the hottest news for the week!
Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: Kicks0l0gy
Jacques Slade catches up with the one and only, Kicks0l0gy.
Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: King Poetic
Jacques Slade catches up with one of SoCal's most popular sneaker collectors.
Video: The Truth About Sneaker Collectors: Afrokix
Jacques Slade catches up with one of So Cal's biggest Air Force 1 collectors.