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Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
We chatted with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa about blending his Samoan heritage with modern design in his Perry Ellis collaboration, his growth under Coach Mike McDaniel, and how Olympic flag football could impact the sport.Jasper Rose
Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized on Thursday night after being sacked in the second quarter against the Bengals.Zach Dionne
After contract negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill came to a standstill, the star wide receiver has been traded to Miami.Brad Callas