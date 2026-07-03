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What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.Khal
From the classic indie-comedy 'Waiting...' to the OG stoner-film 'Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke,' these are the best cult movies on Netflix right now.Jake Naturman
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.Kevin Wong