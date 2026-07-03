Infinity Ink

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Music

Premiere: Infinity Ink Return With Classic NY House Vibes On "How Do I Love You" Featuring Yasmin

An updated NY house tribute to Queen Latifah's classic "How Do I Love Thee".

James Keith3727 days ago
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Music

Infinity Ink Speaks on Flo Rida Sampling "Infinity"

While everyone was more concerned with Mad Decent head Diplo calling Flo Rida a "fuckboi" for ripping off the "Butter's Theme" video, the one thing th

khrisd4734 days ago
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Music

Infinity Ink - "Infinity (Skream's 99 Remix)"

Skream's been on a roll with his house kick, which is still surprising people for some odd reason. He hopped into the wayback machine for his "'99 remix" of "Infinity," which already has a throwback vibe to the lyrics. With the house/UK garage vibes being revitalized, it's great to see someone like Skream reach into his roots and churn out these undeniably funky numbers.

khrisd4844 days ago
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Music

SOUND Nightclub: Martin Buttrich, Infinity Ink, & Lauren Lane

Heads up, Hollywood - if you're looking for a new weekend spot, SOUND is the answer to your steam-punk prayers. With 4 bars pumping out drinks and gogo dancer straight off the post apocalyptic playa, I was a fan before I walked in the door (which was difficult considering how tight this place is).

tyler-d4899 days ago

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