Ikiré Jones

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Black Panther's Cast Sport Major Designers At NYFW Event 'Welcome To Wakanda'
Pop Culture

Black Panther's Cast Sport Major Designers At NYFW Event 'Welcome To Wakanda'

On February 12th, Complex News attended Marvel Studios' Black Panther immersive event titled 'Welcome to Wakanda' which showcased original designs from major designers including CHROMAT, Fear of God, Tome and more. The event was attended by Black Panther's cast, including Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B Jordan.

Shawn Setaro3073 days ago
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Style

The Art of Storytelling, as Illustrated by Menswear Brand Ikiré Jones

This is the story behind one of the most culturally significant menswear brands in recent time.

Gurvinder Singh4166 days ago

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