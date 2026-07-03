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Burial - 'Antidawn' EP
Music

Burial Explores Ambient New Direction On Immersive 'Antidawn' EP

It’s something of a new direction for Burial, delving much deeper into his ambient influences, but there are still echoes of some of his past productions.

James Keith1652 days ago
Scratcha (via Hyperdub)
Music

Premiere: Scratcha Inches Closer To EP Release With Mez, Scottie Dee, DJ Polo Collab “Bless The Earth”

The new track is lifted from the upcoming ‘Afrotek’ EP, which lands September 3 via Hyperdub and also features collaborations with Mxshi Mo and :3LON.

James Keith1780 days ago
Burial
Music

Burial Celebrates 15 Years Of Hyperdub With New Compilation 'Tunes 2011-2019'

Celebrating 15 years of Hyperdub and nearly 15 years of Burial.

James Keith2454 days ago
burial
Music

Burial Set To Release "Claustro" / "State Forest" 12" On Hyperdub

Both tracks are said to be "classic" Burial.

Aaron Bishop2606 days ago
Lady Lykez (credit: Musical D)
Music

Lady Lykez And Scratcha DVA Put Their Musical Chemistry To Work On The 'Muhammad Ali' EP

Bringing together all the elements that make Lady Lykez such a formidable MC.

Aaron Bishop2607 days ago
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DJ Taye
Music

Premiere: DJ Taye and DJ Paypal Get Lit on Ultimate Footwork Cut "Bonfire"

DJ Taye also talks about his broad debut album 'Still Trippin',' what he learned from DJ Rashad, and how tracks like his Chuck Inglish collab "Get It Jukin" will help bridge the gap.

Khal3061 days ago
Music

DJ Spinn Shares Video For New Junglist Track "Dubby" f/ Danny Brown & DJ Rashad

DJ Spinn and friends go full blown junglist.

James Keith3984 days ago
scratcha dva
Music

DVA & Addison Groove - "All Your Records"

From DJs to fans, one complaint we hear on the regular regarding electronic music is about so much music sounding the same. It's bound to happen; ther

khrisd4210 days ago
Music

The Sexed-Up Bass Of Cooly G's 'Wait Til' Night' LP Will Have You Hooked

The sexed-up bass of Cooly G's 'Wait Til' Night' LP will have you hooked.

Milly McMahon4296 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Spinn & Taso - "Burn That Kush"

If you checked our Facebook or Twitter feeds, you'd know that today would've been DJ Rashad's birthday. Still hard as hell to even say "was," as his music was such a big part of the last two years of my life. Hyperdub did the right thing, dropping an Ashes57-created video for "Burn That Kush," the first glimpse from the Hyperdub/Teklife compilation album Next Life, which drops on November 11, with all proceeds going to DJ Rashad's son.

khrisd4299 days ago
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Music

Longtime Kode9 Collaborator The Spaceape Has Passed Away

It's with a deep sadness and shock that we report that longtime Kode9 collaborator known as The Spaceape has passed away. Hyperdub states that he'd be

khrisd4306 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

TEKLIFE is Releasing a Compilation Album on Hyperdub, With All Proceeds Going to DJ Rashad's Son [UPDATE]

Back in June, Hyperdub labelhead Kode9 said that there was some unreleased DJ Rashad material on the way, and proceeds from the release(s?) would be g

khrisd4308 days ago
hyperlead
Music

Is Anyone on Hyperdub's Level? Their 10th Anniversary Tour Suggests Not

The UK based label, which grew from a website and online magazine that Steve Goodman aka Kode9 started in 2000, is currently celebrating ten years in the game, with four excellent compilation albums and a North American tour that hit Verboten in New York on September 18. Both the compilation albums and the tour highlight what a great ten years Hyperdub has enjoyed whilst also demonstrating how they're going to stay fresh and relevant in the future.

constant-gardner4309 days ago
Music

Watch Cooly G's "Wait Til' Night" Video

Cooly G is about to bring the sexy to bass music.

James Keith4316 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Kode9 & The Spaceape - "The Devil Is A Liar"

Can't believe its been three years since Kode9 and The Spaceape released their awesome Black Sun album, but today we get a new video for "The Devil Is

khrisd4327 days ago

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