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Burial Explores Ambient New Direction On Immersive 'Antidawn' EP
It’s something of a new direction for Burial, delving much deeper into his ambient influences, but there are still echoes of some of his past productions.
Premiere: Scratcha Inches Closer To EP Release With Mez, Scottie Dee, DJ Polo Collab “Bless The Earth”
The new track is lifted from the upcoming ‘Afrotek’ EP, which lands September 3 via Hyperdub and also features collaborations with Mxshi Mo and :3LON.
Burial Celebrates 15 Years Of Hyperdub With New Compilation 'Tunes 2011-2019'
Celebrating 15 years of Hyperdub and nearly 15 years of Burial.
Burial Set To Release "Claustro" / "State Forest" 12" On Hyperdub
Both tracks are said to be "classic" Burial.
Lady Lykez And Scratcha DVA Put Their Musical Chemistry To Work On The 'Muhammad Ali' EP
Bringing together all the elements that make Lady Lykez such a formidable MC.
Premiere: DJ Taye and DJ Paypal Get Lit on Ultimate Footwork Cut "Bonfire"
DJ Taye also talks about his broad debut album 'Still Trippin',' what he learned from DJ Rashad, and how tracks like his Chuck Inglish collab "Get It Jukin" will help bridge the gap.
DJ Spinn Shares Video For New Junglist Track "Dubby" f/ Danny Brown & DJ Rashad
DJ Spinn and friends go full blown junglist.
DVA & Addison Groove - "All Your Records"
From DJs to fans, one complaint we hear on the regular regarding electronic music is about so much music sounding the same. It's bound to happen; ther
The Sexed-Up Bass Of Cooly G's 'Wait Til' Night' LP Will Have You Hooked
The sexed-up bass of Cooly G's 'Wait Til' Night' LP will have you hooked.
DJ Spinn & Taso - "Burn That Kush"
If you checked our Facebook or Twitter feeds, you'd know that today would've been DJ Rashad's birthday. Still hard as hell to even say "was," as his music was such a big part of the last two years of my life. Hyperdub did the right thing, dropping an Ashes57-created video for "Burn That Kush," the first glimpse from the Hyperdub/Teklife compilation album Next Life, which drops on November 11, with all proceeds going to DJ Rashad's son.
Longtime Kode9 Collaborator The Spaceape Has Passed Away
It's with a deep sadness and shock that we report that longtime Kode9 collaborator known as The Spaceape has passed away. Hyperdub states that he'd be
TEKLIFE is Releasing a Compilation Album on Hyperdub, With All Proceeds Going to DJ Rashad's Son [UPDATE]
Back in June, Hyperdub labelhead Kode9 said that there was some unreleased DJ Rashad material on the way, and proceeds from the release(s?) would be g
Is Anyone on Hyperdub's Level? Their 10th Anniversary Tour Suggests Not
The UK based label, which grew from a website and online magazine that Steve Goodman aka Kode9 started in 2000, is currently celebrating ten years in the game, with four excellent compilation albums and a North American tour that hit Verboten in New York on September 18. Both the compilation albums and the tour highlight what a great ten years Hyperdub has enjoyed whilst also demonstrating how they're going to stay fresh and relevant in the future.
Watch Cooly G's "Wait Til' Night" Video
Cooly G is about to bring the sexy to bass music.
Kode9 & The Spaceape - "The Devil Is A Liar"
Can't believe its been three years since Kode9 and The Spaceape released their awesome Black Sun album, but today we get a new video for "The Devil Is
Ghetts, London Grammar & Hyperdub Triumph At The 2014 AIM Independent Music Awards
Independent music crew, stand up!