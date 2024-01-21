Couple Who Went Viral for Living in Storage Unit Have Been Kicked Out

A couple that went viral for living inside of a self-storage facility have been kicked out of their unit.

Last week, Leland Brown Jr. uploaded a video of himself and his partner inconspicuously moving into a storage unit. The father and creator had been documenting his journey of homelessness on TikTok since last March and was living in a tent with his partner in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, which is 30 miles north of Philadelphia, per his GoFundMe page.

“Me and my girl testing, we trying to figure out if this is good enough to be sneaky and hide and stuff. We’re trying to hide this shit,” he says in the video.

Behind a few intentionally stacked cardboard boxes, Brown Jr. had their living quarters set up inside of the unit complete with a couch, dresser, and other furnishings. In other videos, he explains that the climate-controlled building, with bathrooms and 24 hour access is actually very comfortable. He can exercise, play music through a Bluetooth speaker, charge their devices on outlets, and cook outside if he needs to.

Brown Jr., who maintains a job at a hotel, says he figured that he could live in the unit until he saved enough money for legitimate housing.

“Me and my baby will live here as long as we need to until we can get the shelter that we want,” he said. “Because we’re living here, now we can save up more money to get what we really want. We’re in it for the long haul.”