Homeless Pets

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Latest Stories

A dog is pictured in a news story
Life

Homeless Woman Who Left Heartbreaking Note on Dog’s Collar Reunited With Beloved Pet by Animal Shelter

The note revealed that the woman, a mother of two children, was homeless and could no longer take care of Lilo. A local shelter has since reunited them.

Trace William Cowen1261 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: When It Comes to Finding a Pet, Adopt

The Shelter Pet Project dreams of a world without homeless pets.

Bill Savage3889 days ago

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