Highs-And-Lows

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Highs & Lows x Adidas Consortium EQT Support ADV (3)
Sneakers

Highs and Lows Completes an Adidas EQT Trilogy

Australia's Highs and Lows releases a sophisticated take on the Adidas EQT Support ADV.

Brandon Richard3270 days ago
Mad Max Adidas Interceptor Highs and Lows
Sneakers

These Adidas Are Inspired by Mad Max's Car

Adidas EQT Running Support 93 'Interceptor' by Highs and Lows takes cues from Mad Max.

Brendan Dunne3524 days ago
Jeff Staple x Puma Blaze of Glory Australian Release Info
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, September 17

Those Jeff Staple x Puma joints might be one of the best sneaker releases of the year

Complex Australia3593 days ago
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Sneakers

The Highs and Lows of Owning a Sneaker Store

Located in Western Australia, Highs and Lows' owner Matt Thomas breaks down what it takes to survive in the sneaker business.

Matt Welty3654 days ago
Sports

Lance Stephenson Made Yet Another Horrible Play For Us To Laugh At Like Crazy, Then Feel Bad For Him

Lance Stephenson has been ballin' like he's never played basketball before.

Dana Scott3779 days ago
Sneakers

Exclusive: Here's the Highs and Lows x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "Silverscreen"

We spoke to the shop's owner about the sneakers.

Matt Welty3919 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Here are all the sneaker releases you need to know about for the weekend of July 9, 2015.

Riley Jones4027 days ago
Sneakers

Highs and Lows Has a Collab For Sneakerheads Who Care About How They Dress

Highs and Lows has a collab with Reebok the LX 8500 and a great jacket.

Riley Jones4027 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sneakers

One of This Year's Best ASICS Collabs Is From Down Under

HAL's next ASICS collab, the GEL Lyte V "Medic," is on the way. Find out more here.

Riley Jones4083 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Highs and Lows' Reebok Collaboration Celebrates Australian Autumn

Highs and Lows' Reebok collaboration inpsired by autumn in Australia.

Pete Forester4136 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Check out the Upcoming HAL x adidas Consortium EQT Guidance '93

Highs and Lows x adidas Consortium EQT Guidance '93

Rajah Allarey4255 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Highs and Lows Is the Next Shop to Get an adidas EQT Collab

A shop Down Under is taking it back to the '90s with an upcoming project.

Matt Welty4344 days ago
Sneakers

Highs and Lows x New Balance 577 - "Night and Day"

Perth's Highs and Lows works with New Balance on the "Night and Day" Pack.

Brandon Richard5686 days ago
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