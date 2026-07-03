Her Records

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Music

Premiere: Kid Antoine Returns With The Mercurial "Flood Control"

All bittersweet iciness and futuristic, metallic melodies.

James Keith3823 days ago
Music

Hear MM's Gothic-Leaning "9th Ritual"

Sinister-yet-playful electronica from Her Records' head honcho.

James Keith3948 days ago

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