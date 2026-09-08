Chantelle Fiddy
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UD Music Returns To Rich Mix With Its Biggest ‘Industry Takeover’ Yet
Friday 12th June. Save the date!
2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism
Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.
2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.
The Hitmakers: 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know
Music would be at a loss without them.
Meet SIPHO., The Rising UK Star With A Voice That Can Heal Souls
SIPHO. is here to challenge perceptions around Black male identity, artistry and creativity in 2022, with some of the best music that you'll have heard all year.
15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2022 Edition)
Meet the people changing the face of the UK music industry in 2022.
Jade Pearl Is The British Abstract Artist You Need To Know Now
Southern Comfort—everyone’s favourite whisky brand—called on Pearl to create a limited-edition bottle to celebrate Mardi Gras this March
2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...
Sex In A Covid World: Dispelling Myths With Dr. Vanessa Apea
When it comes to sex and dating in a covid world, it would seem there’s a lot to navigate. Having spent the last 18 months following changing rules, restric...
0121 Calling: BE83 Founder Despa Robinson Is Doing It For His City
Ever since he began his music exec journey in the late 2000s, Birmingham-born Despa Robinson has consistently connected his city with the wider music industry..
“Risky Roadz Helped Me Become A More Confident Person”: A Chat With Grime Shooter Roony Keefe
Whether you’re an old skool DVD collector or new to the music, Roony ‘Risky Roadz’ Keefe is a trusted name when it comes to documenting the grime scene’s nitty.
From The Blocks To Booker Prize: How Gabriel Krauze Made It Out
"The only thing I care about is aiming for the pinnacle as a writer: being compared to Dostoevsky, James Baldwin or Toni Morrison."
10 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2020 Edition)
With Black British music dominating the charts (and the underground) the way it is, the industry at large is finally catching up to the fact. This is in no...
2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.
Meet Da Beatfreakz, The London-Bred Producer Duo Slaying The Charts
Unbeknown to most, London-bred brothers Obi and Uche Ebele have been building a serious catalogue since the mid-2000s. Complex gets the lowdown on their story.
Premiere: London Six-Piece Cykada Share Energetic Global Jazz Workout "Dimension Stepper"
With a debut album incoming early spring, expect to find traces of broken beat, Coltrane, Sun Ra and Flying Lotus throughout their work.