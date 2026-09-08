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Chantelle Fiddy

Joined June 2015 | 30 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via UD Music

UD Music Returns To Rich Mix With Its Biggest ‘Industry Takeover’ Yet

Friday 12th June. Save the date!

Chantelle Fiddy100 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism

Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.

Chantelle Fiddy279 days ago
Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Chantelle Fiddy1004 days ago

2023: Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Chantelle Fiddy1016 days ago
best

2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

A look back at some of the best music writing of the year.

Chantelle Fiddy1380 days ago
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The Hitmakers 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know

The Hitmakers: 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know

Music would be at a loss without them.

Chantelle Fiddy1420 days ago
Image via Publicist

Meet SIPHO., The Rising UK Star With A Voice That Can Heal Souls

SIPHO. is here to challenge perceptions around Black male identity, artistry and creativity in 2022, with some of the best music that you'll have heard all year.

Chantelle Fiddy1605 days ago
15 black british music execs shaking the system

15 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2022 Edition)

Meet the people changing the face of the UK music industry in 2022.

Chantelle Fiddy1688 days ago
jade pearl southern comfort jade pearl southern comfort

Jade Pearl Is The British Abstract Artist You Need To Know Now

Southern Comfort—everyone’s favourite whisky brand—called on Pearl to create a limited-edition bottle to celebrate Mardi Gras this March

Chantelle Fiddy1693 days ago
best music writing of the year

2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...

Chantelle Fiddy1750 days ago
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sex-and-dating-in-a-covid-world

Sex In A Covid World: Dispelling Myths With Dr. Vanessa Apea

When it comes to sex and dating in a covid world, it would seem there’s a lot to navigate. Having spent the last 18 months following changing rules, restric...

Chantelle Fiddy1801 days ago
despa-robinson

0121 Calling: BE83 Founder Despa Robinson Is Doing It For His City

Ever since he began his music exec journey in the late 2000s, Birmingham-born Despa Robinson has consistently connected his city with the wider music industry..

Chantelle Fiddy1849 days ago
risky-roadz

“Risky Roadz Helped Me Become A More Confident Person”: A Chat With Grime Shooter Roony Keefe

Whether you’re an old skool DVD collector or new to the music, Roony ‘Risky Roadz’ Keefe is a trusted name when it comes to documenting the grime scene’s nitty.

Chantelle Fiddy1870 days ago
gabriel krauze

From The Blocks To Booker Prize: How Gabriel Krauze Made It Out

"The only thing I care about is aiming for the pinnacle as a writer: being compared to Dostoevsky, James Baldwin or Toni Morrison."

Chantelle Fiddy2201 days ago
2k management

10 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2020 Edition)

With Black British music dominating the charts (and the underground) the way it is, the industry at large is finally catching up to the fact. This is in no...

Chantelle Fiddy2230 days ago
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best

2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.

Chantelle Fiddy2477 days ago
da beatfreakz

Meet Da Beatfreakz, The London-Bred Producer Duo Slaying The Charts

Unbeknown to most, London-bred brothers Obi and Uche Ebele have been building a serious catalogue since the mid-2000s. Complex gets the lowdown on their story.

Chantelle Fiddy2663 days ago
Cykada (credit: D. Woodfield)

Premiere: London Six-Piece Cykada Share Energetic Global Jazz Workout "Dimension Stepper"

With a debut album incoming early spring, expect to find traces of broken beat, Coltrane, Sun Ra and Flying Lotus throughout their work.

Chantelle Fiddy2775 days ago

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