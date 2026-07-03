Henry Ruggs III

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Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs Denied Parole
Sports

Henry Ruggs Denied Parole in Fatal Las Vegas DUI Case

Nearly five years after the fatal DUI crash that shocked Las Vegas, the former NFL player was denied early release. Here’s what swayed the board.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Sports

Henry Ruggs III Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Car Crash

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was involved in a car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in 2021.

Joe Price1073 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs after a 2020 game
Sports

Ex-Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs Faces Three Additional Charges Stemming From Fatal DUI Crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges stemming from the car crash last week that left a woman dead.

Brad Callas1713 days ago

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