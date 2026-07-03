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These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.Complex
Boom-bap, backpack, and rage rap fans can be hard to please—until now. Peep the best gifts for every strain of hip-hop head in our holiday gift guide.Ian Stonebrook
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Ronald Isley, Ari Lennox, Morray, Rod Wave, JID, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Snoop Dogg linked with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the latest episode of 'Drink Champs' and the West Coast icon dropped a few gems during his visit.Joe Price