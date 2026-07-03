Hard Seltzer

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Latest Stories

Lil Yachty sitting on boxes of Yacht Water.
Music

Lil Yachty Launches Yacht Water, the First Alcoholic Beverage He’s Ever Liked

The artist and entrepreneur has never liked the taste of alcohol, so he created Yacht Water.

Jose Martinez504 days ago
Music

Drake Breaks Down His Alcoholic Beverage of Choice: 'We Call It the Onda Civic'

The Canadian superstar shared how he garnishes his favorite seltzer.

Joe Price996 days ago
Life

3-Legged Bear Busts Into Florida Family's Mini Fridge and Pounds White Claws

It's not clear if the bear is of legal drinking age.

Alex Ocho1044 days ago
ted cruz got hit with a can in a parade
Life

Video Shows Ted Cruz Hit by Can of White Claw During Astros' World Series Parade

A man was arrested after he pelted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the chest and neck area with a hard seltzer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade.

Jose Martinez1347 days ago
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A variety of White Claw Hard Seltzers are seen at the Mike's Hard Lemonade office.
Life

White Claw Files Lawsuit Against Company That's Been Using Their Cans to Sell Candles

The manufacturer behind White Claw has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a company that allegedly sold candles in its well-known cans.

Jose Martinez1848 days ago
General View at a Day Party Hosted by Travis Scott.
Music

Travis Scott Drops Merch for His Cacti Hard Seltzer Brand

In conjunction with the release of his own hard seltzer brand Cacti, Travis Scott released new merch that includes shirts, hoodies, koozies, and much more.

Jose Martinez1950 days ago
Cacti Travis Scott
Style

The Story Behind CACTI, Travis Scott’s New Spiked Seltzer

From the creation process to where to buy it, we’re breaking down Travis Scott’s latest collaboration, Cacti, a hard seltzer created with Anheuser-Busch.

Mike DeStefano1950 days ago
cacti
Music

Travis Scott Announces Launch Date for His New Hard Seltzer Brand Cacti

The new beverage project was first announced back in December. Per La Flame, the link-up with Anheuser-Busch was inspired by his love of tequila.

Trace William Cowen1971 days ago
coke topo
Life

Coca-Cola Is Launching Its Own Hard Seltzer

Coca-Cola is entering the hard seltzer game under its popular Topo Chico brand, marking the first time it will sell alcohol in the U.S. since 1983.

tara mahadevan2178 days ago
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white claw pizza
Life

Blaze Pizza Is Selling Crust Made With Mango White Claw for One Day Only

Blaze Pizza is offering a one day only deal where customers can order any pizza with crust made from Mango White Claw.

Jose Martinez2221 days ago
White Claw
Life

Austin Fraternity Allegedly Bought $7,500 of White Claw Amid National Shortage

White Claw, the hard seltzer that has gripped the States, is currently experiencing a nationwide shortage.

Joe Price2499 days ago

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