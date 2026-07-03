Latest Stories
Lil Yachty Launches Yacht Water, the First Alcoholic Beverage He’s Ever Liked
The artist and entrepreneur has never liked the taste of alcohol, so he created Yacht Water.
Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Brand Scores Naming Rights for Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training Stadium
"It's like one of those dreams come true," Scott said.
Drake Breaks Down His Alcoholic Beverage of Choice: 'We Call It the Onda Civic'
The Canadian superstar shared how he garnishes his favorite seltzer.
3-Legged Bear Busts Into Florida Family's Mini Fridge and Pounds White Claws
It's not clear if the bear is of legal drinking age.
Video Shows Ted Cruz Hit by Can of White Claw During Astros' World Series Parade
A man was arrested after he pelted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the chest and neck area with a hard seltzer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade.
White Claw Files Lawsuit Against Company That's Been Using Their Cans to Sell Candles
The manufacturer behind White Claw has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a company that allegedly sold candles in its well-known cans.
Travis Scott Drops Merch for His Cacti Hard Seltzer Brand
In conjunction with the release of his own hard seltzer brand Cacti, Travis Scott released new merch that includes shirts, hoodies, koozies, and much more.
The Story Behind CACTI, Travis Scott’s New Spiked Seltzer
From the creation process to where to buy it, we’re breaking down Travis Scott’s latest collaboration, Cacti, a hard seltzer created with Anheuser-Busch.
Travis Scott Announces Launch Date for His New Hard Seltzer Brand Cacti
The new beverage project was first announced back in December. Per La Flame, the link-up with Anheuser-Busch was inspired by his love of tequila.
Coca-Cola Is Launching Its Own Hard Seltzer
Coca-Cola is entering the hard seltzer game under its popular Topo Chico brand, marking the first time it will sell alcohol in the U.S. since 1983.
Blaze Pizza Is Selling Crust Made With Mango White Claw for One Day Only
Blaze Pizza is offering a one day only deal where customers can order any pizza with crust made from Mango White Claw.
Austin Fraternity Allegedly Bought $7,500 of White Claw Amid National Shortage
White Claw, the hard seltzer that has gripped the States, is currently experiencing a nationwide shortage.