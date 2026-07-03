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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
khrisd
No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.
khrisd
What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd

Latest Stories

Grandtheft posing in an orange beanie and white shades for his new EP Wild Ways.
Music

Premiere: Grandtheft Pulls Off an Infectious Debut With 'Wild Ways'

Toronto-based producer Grand Theft debuts his fresh, addictive EP 'Wild Ways' which includes features with Jazz Cartier, Jayd Ink, Lowell and The Halluci Nation

Sumiko Wilson1715 days ago
grandtheft dripoholic
Music

Premiere: Grandtheft & Yung Tory Connect for "Dripoholic"

Today Grandtheft has unleashed an addictive rap banger entitled “Dripoholic,” featuring fellow Torontonian Yung Tory.

jayemkayem2339 days ago
Grandtheft
Music

Grandtheft Preps for Holy Ship! 2019 With Exclusive Mix

Grandtheft aligns with Holy Ship! to drop an exclusive new mix ahead of their January 2019 voyage.

Khal2779 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Grandtheft Dips Into Some Virtual Reality For His "Summer In The Winter" Video

Grandtheft gives us a bit of virtual reality with the release of his 360 "Summer In the Winter" video.

Khal3647 days ago
Music

Major Lazer and Grandtheft Remix a Johnny Osbourne Classic for the Festival-Ready "Number One"

Major Lazer also sampled the Jamaican singer's vocals back in 2012 on "Jah No Partial."

jessielmorris3773 days ago
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Music

Interview: Grandtheft Wants To Unplug And Feel Something Real

‘Quit This City’ is music for outside the party.

Aaron Zorgel3927 days ago
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2015 MMVA Nominations

Abel earned it.

Aaron Zorgel4075 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Grandtheft and LAMBO's "Butterscotch"

The Toronto DJ/producer also discusses his big plans for 2015.

edwinortiz4181 days ago
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Music

Listen to Grandtheft's Remix of Alesso's "Heroes" f/ Tove Lo

The Toronto producer flips the script on Alesso's latest single.

edwinortiz4259 days ago
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Music

Dillon Francis - "When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix)"

It's funny to think about how much people will diss Diplo and the Mad Decent imprint, then look at how far some of the artists they championed have co

khrisd4280 days ago
Music

Listen to Migos' "No Mediocre (Remix)"

The latest installment of #MigosMonday.

Zach Frydenlund4309 days ago
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Music

T.I. ft. Iggy Azalea - "No Mediocre (Grandtheft Remix)"

Not sure if anyone's really been checking for him, but Grandtheft's remix game has been on one this year. He's pulled in some big official jobs, flipp

khrisd4313 days ago
grandtheft mia complex news
Music

Grandtheft Talks Turning Up, Turning Down, and His Future Plans at Made In America 2014

Labor Day Weekend 2014 wasn't all about Electric Zoo; Budweiser's Made In America festival, which is curated by Jay Z, was also going down. And aside

khrisd4334 days ago
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Music

Katy Perry - "This Is How We Do (Grandtheft Remix)"

Two weeks ago, we got to see how Brillz TWONK'd up Katy Perry's "This Is How We Do," and now it's Grandtheft's turn. Kind of interesting: we didn't pl

khrisd4339 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Grandtheft's Edit of ScHoolboy Q's "Studio"

The Toronto producer/DJ continues his impressive music campaign by flipping ScHoolboy's latest single.

edwinortiz4363 days ago
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Music

Download Grandtheft's Triple J Mixup Exclusive

While this isn't a "new" mix, it's definitely new to us. Around the middle of July, Nina Las Vegas got Grandtheft to sort out a special Mixup Exclusive for Triple J, and as per usual, Grandtheft did the damn thing. Any set that features Lido's "Latch" remix, Jack Beats' "Beatbox," "Truth" by Branchez, AND material from Illangelo is right up my alley. Loads of ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys, turn ups and more turn ups to get you set for Saturday night. Grab that free download as well.

khrisd4367 days ago

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