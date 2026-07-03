Gorgon City

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In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.
khrisd
Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
khrisd
What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd
What are you doing with an empty dancefloor? We've got a diverse batch of mixes to help fill it up this Sunday, from a trap-fueled mixtape by DJ Wonder to banging house cuts from T Williams, with the likes of Cutline and Knight Riderz to balance things out in the middle.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Gorgon City and Flirta D - Sidewindah
Music

Gorgon City & Flirta D Collide On Booming New Track “Sidewindah”

It’s a perfect full circle moment for all three; Gorgon City returning to their pirate radio-influenced rave roots and Flirta back in rave MC mode.

James Keith1363 days ago
Local Dialect
Music

Premiere: Local Dialect Return To Gorgon City's Realm Label With "Demeter"

"Demeter" officially drops tomorrow, November 22.

James Keith2430 days ago
Local Dialect
Music

Premiere: Gorgon City Remix Local Dialect's "Poseidon" Into A Techy, Bass-Fuelled Banger

With this new version in tow, there's every chance Local Dialect will start to enjoy some chart success of their own.

James Keith2591 days ago
D Double E
Music

Gorgon City Call On D Double E For House-Grime Bubbler "Hear That"

Expect to hear this one everywhere soon.

Tobi Oke2919 days ago
Music

Boy Better Know, Run The Jewels, HudMo, Stormzy & More Confirmed For Reading & Leeds Festivals

The Libertines aren't the only ones playing Leeds & Reading this year.

James Keith4158 days ago
go all night remixes
Music

PREMIERE: Gorgon City ft. Jennifer Hudson - "Go All Night (Booka Shade Remix)"

One of the biggest surprises from Gorgon City's debut album Sirens was the huge single "Go All Night," which found Jennifer Hudson channeling her inne

khrisd4249 days ago
Music

From Underground Side Project To Stunting On The Charts: An Interview With House Heavyweights, Gorgon City

The chart-bursting production outfit talk "EDM", Katy B, and how important it is to take risks in music.

Nardene Scott4287 days ago
Music

Listen to Gorgon City's "FTPA" f/ Erik Hassle

Taken from their new album, 'Sirens'.

James Keith4306 days ago
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Music

Watch Gorgon City on the DJsounds Show

Gorgon City’s debut album drops next week, and as we’ve said, we’re stoked for Sirens. Now we’re even more psyched after watching the duo’s

jakel4308 days ago
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Gorgon City ft. Jennifer Hudson - "Go All Night"

This afternoon/evening (depending on what side of the Atlantic Ocean you're currently residing), Zane Lowe dropped the latest single from UK garage-st

marcuskdowling4309 days ago
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Music

Jessie Ware - "Say You Love Me (Gorgon City Remix)"

Album lead ups are always great. Whether it’s a real frenzy like before last year’s Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories or cryptic promotion like

jakel4319 days ago
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Music

Gorgon City Announce New Album "Sirens," Out October 7 on Priority/Capitol

Even from my early days of getting into the modern era of dance music, sometime around the fidget house craze of 2008-2009, Foamo was one of my go-to

joshm4358 days ago
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Music

Gorgon City - "Here For You (Bronze Whale Remix)"

Few things help a summer fly by then a good earworm. Gorgon City's "Here For You" has been that exact thing for so many people. The original's soul-so

jakel4396 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Gorgon City ft. Laura Welsh - "Here For You"

Gorgon City is one of those names you just can't miss if you're really about house music. The duo has had a quick rise through the underground and no

jakel4481 days ago
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Gorgon City ft. Liv - "No More"

Gorgon City came through with a wonderful surprise, offering up a free download to their latest single with Liv, the heavy-hearted deep house gem "No

joshm4524 days ago

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