Nardene Scott
Joined August 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Levelling Up With Lil Silva
Still setting the world alight from his base in Bedford.
Nardene Scott3776 days ago
Lord Of The Dance: Warehouse Project Founder Sacha Lord-Marchionne Speaks Up
"That stupid fucking shuffle dance, it really wound me up..."
Nardene Scott3833 days ago
From Underground Side Project To Stunting On The Charts: An Interview With House Heavyweights, Gorgon City
The chart-bursting production outfit talk "EDM", Katy B, and how important it is to take risks in music.
Nardene Scott4350 days ago
Soundtrack To My Life: Lil Silva
The Good Years producer-turned-singer runs down some of his all-time favourite tracks.
Nardene Scott4382 days ago
Soundtrack To My Life: Ben Khan
The mysetrious one gives us a rundown of his most-loved tracks of all time.
Nardene Scott4402 days ago
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