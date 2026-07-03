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Billie Eilish Believes Astrology Is ‘Real’ After Dating a Gemini Man
'Male Geminis? Go to hell,' the singer said.
Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé
After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights.'
Steve Lacy Releases New Song and Video “Mercury,” Teases ‘Gemini Rights’ Album
Steve Lacy will release his sophomore album 'Gemini Rights' later this summer. But first, he's giving fans a new song and video titled "Mercury."
Complex Celebrates Gemini Season With Playlist f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and More
To commemorate the kickoff of Gemini season, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring renowned Geminis like Kendrick Lamar and many more.
'Gemini Man' Expected to Lose $75 Million at the Box Office
Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' which stars Will Smith facing off against a younger version of himself, continues to disappoint at the box office.
'Gemini Man' Stumbles at Box Office on Opening Weekend With Just $20M
Not even Will Smith could save the critically panned film.
Second Trailer for Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' Arrives
Paramount Pictures first gave us a look at 'Gemini Man' earlier this year, offering a preview of digitally de-aged Will Smith.
Mario Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show
Gemini or Pisces? Mario settles it once and for all.
Every EDM Track Used as a Walk-Up Song During the 2013 MLB Season
During the first week of DAD's existence, we looked at the EDM tracks that Major League Baseball players were using as walk-up songs in 2012. Since th
Ellie Goulding - "Explosions (Gemini Remix)"
We've spoken on how much we love Ellie Goulding's voice, as well as how we need more Gemini, so this is what we like to call a "two-fer." On the one s
25 Tracks That Make Us Miss Dubstep
A few years ago, the term "EDM" was synonymous with "dubstep" for many people. They were morons, but it goes to show how the genre has fallen from gra