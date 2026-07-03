Gemini

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Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Billie Eilish Believes Astrology Is ‘Real’ After Dating a Gemini Man

'Male Geminis? Go to hell,' the singer said.

Holly Riordan77 days ago
The cover art for Steve Lacy's new album 'Gemini Rights'
Music

Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé

After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1463 days ago
Steve Lacy cover art for new single is shown
Music

Steve Lacy Releases New Song and Video “Mercury,” Teases ‘Gemini Rights’ Album

Steve Lacy will release his sophomore album 'Gemini Rights' later this summer. But first, he's giving fans a new song and video titled "Mercury."

Trace William Cowen1492 days ago
A logo for a new astrology playlist is pictured
Music

Complex Celebrates Gemini Season With Playlist f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and More

To commemorate the kickoff of Gemini season, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring renowned Geminis like Kendrick Lamar and many more.

Trace William Cowen1516 days ago
Will Smith
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Expected to Lose $75 Million at the Box Office

Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' which stars Will Smith facing off against a younger version of himself, continues to disappoint at the box office.

Joe Price2461 days ago
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Will Smith at the premiere of his film 'Gemini Man'
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Stumbles at Box Office on Opening Weekend With Just $20M

Not even Will Smith could save the critically panned film.

Gavin Evans2469 days ago
Gemini Man
Pop Culture

Second Trailer for Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' Arrives

Paramount Pictures first gave us a look at 'Gemini Man' earlier this year, offering a preview of digitally de-aged Will Smith.

Joe Price2549 days ago
Mario on The GOAT Show
Music

Mario Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show

Gemini or Pisces? Mario settles it once and for all.

Complex Australia3398 days ago
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Music

Every EDM Track Used as a Walk-Up Song During the 2013 MLB Season

During the first week of DAD's existence, we looked at the EDM tracks that Major League Baseball players were using as walk-up songs in 2012. Since th

khrisd4672 days ago
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Music

Ellie Goulding - "Explosions (Gemini Remix)"

We've spoken on how much we love Ellie Goulding's voice, as well as how we need more Gemini, so this is what we like to call a "two-fer." On the one s

khrisd4880 days ago
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Music

25 Tracks That Make Us Miss Dubstep

A few years ago, the term "EDM" was synonymous with "dubstep" for many people. They were morons, but it goes to show how the genre has fallen from gra

nappy4906 days ago

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