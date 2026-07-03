Gambit

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Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Ryan Reynolds wearing glasses and a dark shirt, and Channing Tatum in a black suit, both posing at events.
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Ryan Reynolds Praises Channing Tatum as Gambit, Says Marvel Execs Are 'Obsessed'

Tatum was once set to lead his own 'Gambit' movie until Disney's acquisition of Fox shelved it.

Alex Ocho617 days ago
Channing Tatum attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith.
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Channing Tatum Recalls Rejected ‘Gambit’ Film Leaving Him Too ‘Traumatized’ to Watch Marvel Movies

In a new interview Channing Tatum revealed why he can't watch Marvel movies since the experience of 20th Century Fox turning down his 'Gambit' film.

Jordan Rose1626 days ago
Channing Tatum
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X-Men Spin-Off 'Gambit' Reportedly Faces Another Production Hurdle

The film's release has been pushed to June 2019.

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Filming for X-Men’s ‘Gambit’ Solo Movie Has Been Pushed Back

Anyone expecting to see some teaser footage of Channing Tatum as 'Gambit' will be dissapointed

Jerry Gadiano3761 days ago
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