Racist Twitter trolls can't tarnish Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas' legacy.Michael Arceneaux
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Gabby Douglas just helped Team USA capture gold in Women's Gymnastics. Here are a few things you might not know about the decorated gymnast.Natalie Maher
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This Self-Taught Tailor Went From Altering Clothes for Dry Cleaners to Making Custom Suits for The Weeknd
Patrick Henry, known as “Fresh”, is the self-taught tailor who makes custom pieces for The Weeknd & John Legend. Here’s how he did it.Waiss Aramesh
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex