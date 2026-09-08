Natalie Maher
Latest Stories
14 Times the NFL Was Petty as Hell
Everyone loves the NFL, but we hate how petty The Shield can be. Here are 14 examples of the NFL being a buzzkill.
Every NFL Team's Best Weed Story
From getting pounds delivered to their homes to opening weed-friendly gyms, this is each team's most interesting weed-related tale.
8 Things You Didn't Know About Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas just helped Team USA capture gold in Women's Gymnastics. Here are a few things you might not know about the decorated gymnast.
From Gore to Greatness: The Worst Injuries in Olympics History
Because sometimes winning means not worrying about your broken leg.
Why NBA Stars Won't Stay in the Olympic Village
Members of Team USA will not be staying in the Olympic Village, instead opting for luxurious digs. Here are the reasons why.
5 Reasons Why the Rio Olympics Might be the Strangest and Most Shameless Yet
The lead up to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio has literally been crappy. We rounded up a few of our favorite weird things you can expect at the Olympics.
The Olympic Village is a Disaster Just Like Everyone Predicted
In probably one of the least surprising happenings, things in Rio proved to be pretty awful when athletes arrived at the Olympic Village this weekend.
Interview: Suns' Brandon Knight Says We Don't Need a 4-Point Line
We caught up with the Suns guard to talk about growing up in the Steve Nash era, Dragan Bender’s star potential, and Phil Jackson’s 4-point line idea.
Interview: Andre Roberson 'Shocked' By Kevin Durant's Departure, Says Thunder Still Championship Team
he told us who’s secretly a good dancer on the Thunder, who’s the worst teammate to sit next to on a flight, and how KD texted him that he was leaving.
Interview: Breanna Stewart Says She's Ready to Dunk, Doesn't Want to be Compared to Kevin Durant
She’s about halfway through her rookie season for the Seattle Storm, and Breanna Stewart has already lost one more game than she did throughout college.
14 Things You Didn't Know About the NBA's 14 International First Round Draft Picks
Six out of the top 10 picks and a record 14 of the 30 first picks were born outside the U.S.
Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram Have Different Feels Heading Into the Draft
It was the afternoon before one of the most important nights of his life, and Ben Simmons’ biggest worry was his outfit.
14 Things You Didn't Know About Buddy Hield
Before he hears his name called by Adam Silver here are a few things you probably didn't know about the Oklahoma sharpshooter.
5 Suspensions That Shook Up the NBA Playoffs
Golden State will be left to play without Draymond Green in Game 5 and his absence could have major implications on history—just like these five examples.