Natalie Maher Portrait

Natalie Maher

Joined June 2016 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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14 Times the NFL Was Petty as Hell

Everyone loves the NFL, but we hate how petty The Shield can be. Here are 14 examples of the NFL being a buzzkill.

Natalie Maher3654 days ago
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Every NFL Team's Best Weed Story

From getting pounds delivered to their homes to opening weed-friendly gyms, this is each team's most interesting weed-related tale.

Natalie Maher3661 days ago
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8 Things You Didn't Know About Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas just helped Team USA capture gold in Women's Gymnastics. Here are a few things you might not know about the decorated gymnast.

Natalie Maher3690 days ago
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From Gore to Greatness: The Worst Injuries in Olympics History

Because sometimes winning means not worrying about your broken leg.

Natalie Maher3692 days ago
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Why NBA Stars Won't Stay in the Olympic Village

Members of Team USA will not be staying in the Olympic Village, instead opting for luxurious digs. Here are the reasons why.

Natalie Maher3697 days ago
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5 Reasons Why the Rio Olympics Might be the Strangest and Most Shameless Yet

The lead up to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio has literally been crappy. We rounded up a few of our favorite weird things you can expect at the Olympics.

Natalie Maher3699 days ago
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The Olympic Village is a Disaster Just Like Everyone Predicted

In probably one of the least surprising happenings, things in Rio proved to be pretty awful when athletes arrived at the Olympic Village this weekend.

Natalie Maher3706 days ago
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Interview: Suns' Brandon Knight Says We Don't Need a 4-Point Line

We caught up with the Suns guard to talk about growing up in the Steve Nash era, Dragan Bender’s star potential, and Phil Jackson’s 4-point line idea.

Natalie Maher3709 days ago
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Interview: Andre Roberson 'Shocked' By Kevin Durant's Departure, Says Thunder Still Championship Team

he told us who’s secretly a good dancer on the Thunder, who’s the worst teammate to sit next to on a flight, and how KD texted him that he was leaving.

Natalie Maher3714 days ago
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Interview: Breanna Stewart Says She's Ready to Dunk, Doesn't Want to be Compared to Kevin Durant

She’s about halfway through her rookie season for the Seattle Storm, and Breanna Stewart has already lost one more game than she did throughout college.

Natalie Maher3726 days ago
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14 Things You Didn't Know About the NBA's 14 International First Round Draft Picks

Six out of the top 10 picks and a record 14 of the 30 first picks were born outside the U.S.

Natalie Maher3733 days ago
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Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram Have Different Feels Heading Into the Draft

It was the afternoon before one of the most important nights of his life, and Ben Simmons’ biggest worry was his outfit.

Natalie Maher3738 days ago
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14 Things You Didn't Know About Buddy Hield

Before he hears his name called by Adam Silver here are a few things you probably didn't know about the Oklahoma sharpshooter.

Natalie Maher3741 days ago
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5 Suspensions That Shook Up the NBA Playoffs

Golden State will be left to play without Draymond Green in Game 5 and his absence could have major implications on history—just like these five examples.

Natalie Maher3748 days ago

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