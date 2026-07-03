Four Tet

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd

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Freddie Gibbs
Music

Listen to Freddie Gibbs Freestyle Over Madlib's New 'Sound Ancestors' Album From an Uber

Madlib released his Four Tet-curated instrumental album 'Sound Ancestors' on Friday, and his collaborator Freddie Gibbs has already found inspiration in it.

Joe Price1994 days ago
Music

Four Tet Has Remixed Jamie xx's "Seesaw"

The Text Records boss delivers a streamlined club version.

James Keith3815 days ago
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Music

Four Tet Shares Two New Collabs: "Disparate" With Champion And "Mothers" With Designer

Both tracks will be "available on 12" soon from all good record shops".

James Keith3831 days ago
Music

Katy B Brings In Four Tet & Floating Points On New Collaboration "Calm Down"

"Calm Down" is the first in a series of collaborations Katy B will be doing as part of the 'Honey' project.

James Keith3871 days ago
Music

Stream Four Tet's 'Morning/Evening'

The album arrives a month early.

Eric Diep4043 days ago
Music

Roots Manuva's Back With New Four Tet-Produced Cut, "Facety 2:11"

"Boat race. Boat race. Boat race..."

James Keith4127 days ago
Music

Four Tet, MJ Cole, Kerri Chandler & More Added To 2015's 'Bugged Out Weekender' Line-Up

The party crew tease yet more acts that will be joining them next year.

James Keith4232 days ago
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Music

Listen to Two Remixes of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast"

I'll keep it so 100 right now: if it wasn't for Pigeons & Planes and the remix work of tons of electronic music producers, I doubt I'd ever have liste

khrisd4450 days ago
martyn forgiveness ep
Music

Martyn & Four Tet - "Glassbeadgames (8 Hours at Fabric Dub)"

You know what's a great way to hype an upcoming album? An EP before the release of said album. Martyn is doing just that with his album The Air Betwee

jakel4459 days ago
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Music

Are We About To Get A Flood Of Music From Jamie xx?

One of my favorite producers of the last few years, Jamie xx, seems to have some things up his sleeve for 2014. Just this week, he and Four Tet overt

brenttactic4545 days ago
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Music

Here's a Picture of Burial For Those Of You Who Still Think He's Four Tet

Almost six years ago, the dubstep/bass music enigma known as Burial revealed himself to be... Will Brevan. This was big, considering that he spent muc

khrisd4550 days ago
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Music

Four Tet - "Angel Echoes (Emerson Twin Remix)"

The quality of my inbox just continues to rise. Maybe it's because DoAndroidsDance just hit 15,000 Facebook fans and industry heads are looking our wa

jakel4558 days ago
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Music

Watch Four Tet Make A Beat Out of "Thriller" Samples in 10 Minutes

In the past, we've seen the good folks at DontWatchThatTv provide "Beat This" episodes from DJ Clent and Traxman, but they didn't get down like this.

khrisd4565 days ago
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Music

A$AP Ferg vs. Four Tet - "Shabba FM (EPROM Edit)"

If there's one particular android out in space cuttin' shapes we're keeping a lock on, it's EPROM. His second album Halflife was one of the best of th

jakel4586 days ago

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