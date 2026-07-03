Flau'jae Johnson

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Flau'jae Johnson
Sports

Flau'jae Johnson Will Spend WNBA Offseason Playing 3-on-3 With Unrivaled

The WNBA star has a long history with the 3-on-3 league.

tara mahadevan26 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Flau'Jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena on November 17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Flau’jae Johnson Denies Being 'Nepo Baby,' Says Her Father's Death 'Halted Doors'

The athlete and rapper's father, Jason Johnson, died before she was born.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
Flau'Jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers looks on during a game against the UIC Flames.
Sports

LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson to Help Wipe Out $5 Million in Debt for Louisiana Families

Johnson will serve as a company spokesperson for Experian's $5 million consumer debt relief initiative.

Joe Price491 days ago
Flau’jae with glossy lips and long wavy hair against a red background. The text "Flav & B" is written in red.
Music

Flau'Jae Drops New R&B Album 'Flau & B' Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Flau'Jae's new R&B album, 'Flau & B,' contains seven tracks and gives fans a taste of the artist's musical versatility.

Trey Alston518 days ago
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Tiwa Savage in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, alongside Lil Wayne wearing a bright yellow jacket and jewelry on stage
Music

Flau'jae Drops New Album 'Best of Both Worlds,' Collaborates With Lil Wayne on "Came Out a Beast"

Flau’jae has been taking her rap career seriously since 2019.

Mark Elibert751 days ago

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