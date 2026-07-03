Final Four

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Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins high five prior to UConn's game in the Final Four against Illinois.
Bets

UConn vs. Michigan: National Championship Game Betting Preview

Our men's basketball title game betting previews sets the table for Monday night.

Matt Burke103 days ago
Geno Auriemma with short gray hair and glasses, wearing a dark suit, stands in front of a colorful background.
Sports

Geno Auriemma Apologizes to Dawn Staley After Final Four Incident

The UConn coach says his actions were “uncalled for.”

Mark Elibert105 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg celebrates Michigan's win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight.
Bets

Final Four Betting Preview

Everything you need to know about the Final Four: UConn vs. Illinois and Arizona vs. Michigan

Matt Burke107 days ago
Image via Getty
Sports

Inside the Historic 50th Naismith Awards Brunch as Villanova's Jalen Brunson is Naismith Player of the Year

Complex Sports fortuitously finessed a VIP seat at the 50th Naismith Awards Brunch, a celebration of college basketball greatness. Here is an inside look at the prestigious ceremony.

Aaron C. Mansfield3030 days ago
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Sister Jean.
Sports

Sister Jean's Take on NBA vs. NCAA Is Ruffling Feathers

Sister Jean explained why God prefers college basketball over the NBA, and it obviously didn't sit well with NBA fans.

Chris Yuscavage3032 days ago
Donte Ingram #0 of the Loyola Ramblers
Sports

Loyola Defeats Kansas State and Advances to Final Four for First Time Since 1963

In yet another stunning defeat, Loyola beat Kansas State on Saturday.

Katherine Barner3038 days ago
Image of Marvin Bagley
Sports

25 Future NBA Stars To Watch In The NCAA Tournament

March is the time of year when the NCAA’s best players burst onto the national scene. Some of college’s finest have been mainstays in the national media but others remain unknowns. There are plenty of future NBA players waiting for their opportunity to show the country what they’ve got. Here are 25 future NBA stars.

Aaron C. Mansfield3049 days ago
Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts
Sports

North Carolina Beats Gonzaga to Win the NCAA Championship

A national champion has been crowned.

Jose Martinez3393 days ago
Miss State Final 4
Sports

Mississippi State Beats UConn in Heart-Stopping Overtime Final Four Game

Mississippi State's women beat perpetual powerhouse UConn 66-64.

Shawn Setaro3396 days ago
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Sports

Watch Villanova's Mikal Bridges Make This Crazy And-1 Dunk On a Fast Break Versus Oklahoma

This dunk was a nail in the coffin for Oklahoma, who lost to Villanova by 44 points in the Final Four.

Dana Scott3759 days ago
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Sports

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson Claims Buddy Hield Is a Better-Skilled Player Than Steph Curry

The NBA legend sent subliminal shots at the league's, and arguably the world's, best shooter.

Dana Scott3759 days ago
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Sports

Grant Hill Has Some 'Crazy' Final Four Keys, Has Not Seen Jim Nantz's Picture of Burnt Toast

Before he’s mic'd up for college basketball's biggest weekend, we caught up with Turner Sports NCAA analyst Grant Hill to talk all things Final Four.

Adam Caparell3760 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Has Sponsored Almost Every Final Four Team in the Last Decade

How the Swoosh is dominating The Big Dance.

Riley Jones3761 days ago

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