Madison Hartman
Latest Stories
The Best Crime TV Shows Since 'The Wire'
In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.
6 Questions That Need to be Answered Heading Into the NBA Finals
Before the NBA Finals tip in Oakland Thursday between the Cavaliers and Warriors, we outline six questions that need to be answered to determine who will be crowned 2017-18 NBA champions.
All 30 NBA Twitter Accounts, Ranked for 2018
For the fourth straight year, we've ranked all 30 NBA Twitter accounts according to their fire tweets. Where did your favorites squad's tweets rank amongst the league's best?
4 Future NBA Rivalries That Will Dominate the League
Hopefully, we'll be talking about these feuds and bad blood when we're old and gray the way Knicks and Heat fans talk about their showdowns back in the 90s.
Candace Parker Thinks This NCAA Tournament Is the Craziest of All Time
We talked to Tennessee and WNBA legend Candace Parker ahead of this weekend's Final Four to get her predictions and reaction to what's been a crazy NCAA Tournament.
Gold Medalist Red Gerard Tells Us the Worst Part About Life in the Olympic Village
We caught up with teen snowboarder Red Gerard to discuss what life in Pyeongchang was really like—including the worst part of life in the Olympics Village—and what’s next after his medal winning performance.
Justise Winslow, 2015 NCAA Champ, Admits College Basketball Is Hard to Watch
We spoke with Heat forward Justise Winslow about Dwyane Wade's return to Miami and watching his Duke Blue Devils make a run in the NCAA tournament.
James Harden Knows Why Team Steph Will Take it To Team LeBron
We caught up with 5-time All-Star James Harden before the weekend's festivities to talk why his squad, Team Steph, will triumph in Sunday's game, his new signature kicks, and a new candy partnership.
Ranking the Best Winter Olympic Sports to Watch on Your Couch
There are 15 categories of sports at the Winter Olympics this year but significantly more events. We ranked the ones you can't miss when they're on your TV.
Karl-Anthony Explains Why Team Steph Will Beat Team LeBron in the All-Star Game
We caught up with Karl-Anthony Towns, an All-Star reserve from the Minnesota Timberwolves, to find out why he thinks Team Steph and his Philadelphia Eagles both have it in the bag.
The 25 Best Movies of 2017
From It to Wonder Woman, these are Complex's picks for best movies of 2017.
The Best TV Shows of 2017
With Hulu & Netflix giving traditional TV a run for its money, 2017 has had more amazing television than ever before. These were the 25 best TV shows!
5 Dark Horse NBA Rookie of the Year Candidates
We know the obvious candidates to win the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award—Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Ben Simmons—but where's the fun in that?
The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time
Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.
Minnesota's Maya Moore Says She's Primed to Bounce Back From Last Year's Crushing Finals Defeat
Ahead of the WNBA season tipoff, Minneosta Lynx star Maya Moore talks offseason prep, rebounding from adversity, and her dream Jordan design.