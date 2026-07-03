Filson

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Latest Stories

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Filson's Classic Bag Designs Just Got a Whole Lot Better

Filson updates its classic bag designs with two new fabric options.

Joshua Espinoza4120 days ago
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Filson Collaborates With Shinola for Its First Watch Collection

Filson teams up with Shinola to assemble a 25-style watch collection.

Joshua Espinoza4191 days ago
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Filson's Restoration Department Uses the Brand's Vintage Materials to Create One-of-a-Kind Bags

The Filson Restoration Department creates unique items out of materials from its own vintage bags.

Cameron Wolf4281 days ago
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C.C. Filson's Fall/Winter 2014 Collection Brings the Best From Nigel Cabourn and Filson

See the new outerwear line C.C. Filson from Filson and Nigel Carbourn.

Cameron Wolf4331 days ago
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Filson’s New Dry Bags Are Built to Beat Anything

Filson has a new lineup of Dry Bags, a series of waterproof luggage that's built to handle anything and everything you're bound to encounter.

Gregory Babcock4382 days ago
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Filson Adds New Bowery-Based Flagship Store

In NYC's Bowery neighborhood, Filson opens a new flagship that's swimming in the vintage charm that the brand is known for.

Gregory Babcock4452 days ago
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Filson Celebrates 100 Years of Its Iconic Cruiser Design

The multi-pocketed design still useful a century later.

Teofilo Killip4520 days ago
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After The Deluge

Jon Moy4674 days ago

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