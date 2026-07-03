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Latest Stories

Tom Hanks washed up on the beach of an island in a scene from the film 'Cast Away,' 2000.
Life

Cruise Ship Hits Reef Near Island Where ‘Cast Away’ Was Filmed

About 30 passengers and 30 crew members were onboard at the time, with no injuries reported.

Holly Riordan104 days ago
Pictured: (l-r) Thomas John "TJ" Palma, Iris Kendall
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Finalist Iris Kendall Seen Getting Cozy With Dumped Islander

She may have finished with one Islander… but was spotted with another just days later.

Sarah Vincent368 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio wearing a black LA cap and jacket is talking on a phone, with colorful lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Criticized for 'Ignoring' Traditional Fijian Welcome Ceremony in Video

The actor was seen leaving the hotel with his head down while on the phone.

Jose Martinez600 days ago
Ubayd Haider in a black collared shirt smiles at the camera, standing against a plain background.
Sports

Pro Boxer Ubayd Haider Dies After Collapsing at Title Fight in Fiji

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is investigating the tragic death of the 25-year-old.

Alex Ocho613 days ago
Fiji
Life

Young Couple Dies in Fiji After Reportedly Contracting Mysterious Illness

The couple's family has called for an independent U.S. investigation.

Joshua Espinoza2601 days ago
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Idris Elba and family at Golden Globes
Pop Culture

Fiji Water Countersues ‘Fiji Water Girl’ for Breach of Contract

Fiji Water is countersuing the woman who’s been dubbed “Fiji Water Girl,” according to court papers obtained by Complex.

tara mahadevan2717 days ago
fiji water girl
Pop Culture

'Fiji Water Girl' Sues Fiji Water for Profiting Off Her Image Without Permission

The model who went viral says that Fiji Water used her likeness without permission.

Alex Galbraith2725 days ago
Sports

Jarryd Hayne Announces NFL Retirement

Jarryd Hayne retires from the NFL to chase Olympic gold.

Steve Duck3716 days ago
Music

Listen to Ca$tro Guapo’s “Spriteful” f/ FIJI

The countdown to the CMDWN begins now.

Aaron Zorgel3770 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of July

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel4005 days ago
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