Latest Stories
Cruise Ship Hits Reef Near Island Where ‘Cast Away’ Was Filmed
About 30 passengers and 30 crew members were onboard at the time, with no injuries reported.
'Love Island USA' Finalist Iris Kendall Seen Getting Cozy With Dumped Islander
She may have finished with one Islander… but was spotted with another just days later.
Leonardo DiCaprio Criticized for 'Ignoring' Traditional Fijian Welcome Ceremony in Video
The actor was seen leaving the hotel with his head down while on the phone.
Pro Boxer Ubayd Haider Dies After Collapsing at Title Fight in Fiji
The Boxing Commission of Fiji is investigating the tragic death of the 25-year-old.
Young Couple Dies in Fiji After Reportedly Contracting Mysterious Illness
The couple's family has called for an independent U.S. investigation.
Fiji Water Countersues ‘Fiji Water Girl’ for Breach of Contract
Fiji Water is countersuing the woman who’s been dubbed “Fiji Water Girl,” according to court papers obtained by Complex.
'Fiji Water Girl' Sues Fiji Water for Profiting Off Her Image Without Permission
The model who went viral says that Fiji Water used her likeness without permission.
Jarryd Hayne Announces NFL Retirement
Jarryd Hayne retires from the NFL to chase Olympic gold.
Listen to Ca$tro Guapo’s “Spriteful” f/ FIJI
The countdown to the CMDWN begins now.
Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of July
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.