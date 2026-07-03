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The "Darlin'" hit-maker goes inside the mix.Complex
This year marked the 40th edition of Sundance, a feat fittingly commemorated with another class of wholly original and uniquely inspiring films.Trace William Cowen
The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
The best rapper alive or greatest of all time debate is nothing new. But what if the greatest and most prolific artists from hip-hop's golden age and the modern day rap game were drafted onto superteams? Here's the starting five—plus a sixth man—for the ultimate rap superteam every decade since the 1980s.Adam Perry