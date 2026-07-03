Emory Jones

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Split image. Left: TDE Punch. Center: J. Cole. Right: Diddy.
Music

Punch Recounts Story of J. Cole and Diddy’s 2013 VMAs Afterparty Fight

The infamous scuffle ensued after Diddy allegedly approached Kendrick Lamar about claiming to be "the King of New York" in his "Control" verse.

Alex Ocho671 days ago
Music

Emory Jones Shares How He Knew He Had Jay-Z's Loyalty While in Prison

Hov's longtime friend and the Head of Lifestyle at Roc Nation was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2000.

Joe Price1100 days ago
jay z
Sneakers

Emory Jones Opens Up About His Puma Collaboration and Friendship With JAY-Z

JAY-Z's right-hand man has made a name for himself through a fruitful, nearly decade-long collaboration with Puma. Here, he explains how he got this far.

Frazier Tharpe2857 days ago
Jay Speech
Music

The Brooklyn Nets Gave Jay Z a Crazy Birthday Cake

Brett Yormark and the Nets spread love the Brooklyn way.

Omar Burgess3149 days ago

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