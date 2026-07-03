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A black Adidas sneaker with beige textured stripes and a velcro strap, featuring a gum sole.
Style

CLOT x Adidas Mundial by Edison Chen: How to Buy

Edison Chen's brand Clot and Adidas Originals have dropped the Mundial Collection, available on Complex.

Complex Staff76 days ago
Edison Chen
Sneakers

Nike Is Suing Clot's Edison Chen (UPDATE)

Nike's suit against Chen alleges a breach of contract.

Victor Deng340 days ago
Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low
Sneakers

Edison Chen Unveils Clot x Adidas AE 1 Collab

The Clot founder shares an early look at his Adidas AE 1 Low collab on Instagram.

Victor Deng349 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup March 15 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Del Sol' Air Jordan 13 to the 'Mono Safflower' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3, here is a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1587 days ago
Air Jordan 13 'Del Sol' (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Del Sol' Air Jordan 13 to the 'Mono Safflower' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3, here is a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1587 days ago
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Clot x Nike Air Max 1 'K.O.D.' -Solar Red Pair
Sneakers

Clot's Friends and Family Nike Air Max 1 Inspires Latest Collab

The friends and family iteration of Clot's 'Kiss of Death' Nike Air Max 1 from 2007 inspires its latest collab. Click here for the official launch details.

Victor Deng1831 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 66 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Edison Chen on CLOT’s Collabs Connecting the East and West

Edison Chen, the founder of CLOT and designer of the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 'Kiss of Death,' talks about his Nike collabs over the years and what he has coming.

Complex1969 days ago
Clot Air Max 1 Kiss of Death 2006 2021 Sneaker Comparison
Sneakers

Clot’s ‘Kiss of Death’ Nike Air Max 1: Comparing the 2006 and 2021 Pairs

With Clot's coveted "Kiss of Death' Nike Air Max 1 sneaker collaboration receiving a reissue soon, here's a breakdown between the 2006 and 2021 retro pair.

Ben Felderstein1970 days ago
Edison Chen Clot x Air Jordan 14 Retro Low DC9857 200
Sneakers

Edison Chen Speaks on Upcoming Clot x Air Jordan Collection

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Clot co-founder Edison Chen talks about his new Air Jordan collab, Clot's relationship with Jordan Brand, and more.

Ben Felderstein2003 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 9
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: 'Oregon' Air Jordan IV, Clot x Nike & More

From the 'Oregon' Air Jordan IV to 'Blue Silk' Clot x Nike Air Force 1, here are the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2369 days ago
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Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 5
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Off-White x Nike, Air Jordan XI, Concepts x Nike SB & More

From the Off-White x Nike Air Presto to 'Concord' Air Jordan XI, here are some of the best sneakers worn around the league in the NBA tunnel this week.

Mike DeStefano2398 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Force 1 High & Low Hand Wash Cold
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Force 1s to 2019 Doernbecher Freestyle collection, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2420 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Clay' (Lateral)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the 'Clay' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 'Air Max 1' Air Jordan III Tinker, and more.

Mike DeStefano2672 days ago
Teriyaki Boyz 6
Style

What It Was Like to Be in BAPE's Rap Group and Work With Kanye and Pharrell

The Teriyaki Boyz were BAPE's official rap group, and we spoke to group member and Ambush co-founder Verbal about his days of hanging out with Nigo, Pharrell, and Kanye West.

Matt Welty3026 days ago

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