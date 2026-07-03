These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.Complex
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The 1997 Mafioso rap classic from Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Nature is available now on Complex.Complex Staff
'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.John Kennedy
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick