Doug Marrone

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jalen ramsey
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Offers Cold Take on Head Coach Doug Marrone's Future

A pithy response from Ramsey has fans speculating.

Alex Galbraith2771 days ago
Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sports

Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Explains Why He Hasn't Watched a Super Bowl in Decades: 'I Can't Handle It'

It’s been a while since Doug Marrone has watched a Super Bowl.

Jose Martinez2866 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Doug Marrone May Have Left the Bills Because of the Sammy Watkins Trade

The draft day trade for Sammy Watkins may have been the beginning of the end for Doug Marrone in Buffalo.

Doug Sibor4213 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Doug Marrone Opts Out of Contract as Head Coach of the Bills

Doug Marrone may already have his sights set elsewhere after deciding to opt out of his contract with the Bills.

Jose Martinez4217 days ago
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