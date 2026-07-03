DJ Target

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

dj-target
Music

Essential Viewing: DJ Target's 'Tonight With Target' On BBC Three

"I want 'Tonight With Target' to be the ultimate destination for music fans to enjoy amazing live music and special guests, as well as discovering brand new...

Niall Smith1774 days ago
grime-kids
Music

DJ Target's ‘Grime Kids’ Book Is Being Turned Into A Six-Part TV Drama

The Roll Deep veteran and long-standing 1Xtra DJ and presenter has also been brought on as executive producer for the upcoming BBC Three project.

James Keith1935 days ago
Music

Action Bronson, Pusha T, Just Blaze, Stormzy & More Confirmed For Fresh Island 2015

Another wave of rappers, DJs and MCs have been added to the already huge line-up.

James Keith4107 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App