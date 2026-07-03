DJ Paypal

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DJ Taye
Music

Premiere: DJ Taye and DJ Paypal Get Lit on Ultimate Footwork Cut "Bonfire"

DJ Taye also talks about his broad debut album 'Still Trippin',' what he learned from DJ Rashad, and how tracks like his Chuck Inglish collab "Get It Jukin" will help bridge the gap.

Khal3062 days ago
dj paypal drake edits
Music

DJ Paypal Just Gave Away 30 Drake Edits

Talk about TGIF. For many, Drake's music is the soundtrack of a night of debauchery, from the boastful squad vibes of tracks like "Trophies" to the lo

khrisd4390 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download The Long Clothing x We Buy Gold "Trancework" Compilation

Long Clothing and the We Buy Gold Record Label, both from the UK have come together to bring you this unusual Trancework compilation. As the name migh

walmerc4489 days ago
machinedrum center your love
Music

Machinedrum - "Center Your Love (DJ Paypal Remix)"

Machinedrum recently posted this remix by Berlin's DJ Paypal, and it's pretty crazy. On SoundCloud it's been tagged as juke and soca, but what this reminds me most of is some DJ Assault-type shit. Don't tell me you can't hear a booty bass/ghetto house music influence on this. The Machinedrum co-sign is just the latest step in the ascent of DJ Paypal following work with LuckyMe and a NY Boiler Room appearance. He's talented and versatile. Interested to see his next move.

walmerc4492 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Folie Douce's "Cold Confessions" Compilation

So much great music coming out today I had to eat lunch at my desk at DAD offices. Folie Douce are a Belgium-based collective and record label responsible for releases by bass music wonders such as Obey City, Ryan Hemsworth, DJ Paypal, S-Type, HYDRABADD, and more.

walmerc4548 days ago
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