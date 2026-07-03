Dillon Francis

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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
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This year, the five-stage Southern California experience will go down at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. Ticket sales launch this Friday.

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Dillon Francis on The GOAT Show.
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Dillon Francis Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show

Dillon talks Taco Bell, Sesame Street and Spice Girls.

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Here's the 2016 Electric Daisy Carnival New York Lineup

The annual fest hits Citi Field in New York City May 14 and 15.

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Listen to DJ Snake and Dillon Francis' "Get Low (Remix)" f/ Rae Sremmurd

The young EarDrummers duo add some intensity for the remix.

Zach Frydenlund4120 days ago
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DIllon Francis is Filming a Pilot for MTV

When not drinking beer out of his shoe while DJing at Australia's Stereosonic Festival, going "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel, filming remakes of scenes in

marcuskdowling4212 days ago
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Dillon Francis to Release a Four-Track Moombahton EP, Featuring a Skrillex Collaboration

Before being known as DJ Hanzel, DJ Rich as Fuck, or any other alias, Los Angeles-based DJ/producer Dillon Francis was simply known in a string of pre

marcuskdowling4256 days ago
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Dillon Francis ft. Simon Lord - "Drunk All The Time (The Rebirth)"

If you know Dillon Francis, you know that he can't leave his tunes alone. The producer is known for dropping epic "rebirths" when he's feeling frisky,

khrisd4258 days ago
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Dillon Francis - "When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix)"

It's funny to think about how much people will diss Diplo and the Mad Decent imprint, then look at how far some of the artists they championed have co

khrisd4281 days ago
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Stream Dillon Francis' Album "Money Sucks, Friends Rule"

What is "it," exactly? "It" is the debut artist album from Los Angeles-based tunesmith Dillon Francis, Money Sucks, Friends Rule. Dropping on Columbia

marcuskdowling4288 days ago
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deadmau5 - "Some Chords (Dillon Francis Remix)"

Out of all of the remixes announced for deadmau5's 5 years of mau5 compilation album, word of a Dillon Francis record is what I was most excited for.

khrisd4293 days ago
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Dillon Francis ft. Brendon Urie - "Love in the Middle of a Firefight"

"Love in the Middle of a Firefight," the last song that Dillon Francis will be posting before the October 27 release of Money Sucks, Friends Rule, is

khrisd4293 days ago
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Dillon Francis - "Masta Blasta 2.0"

For those who came late to the Dillon Francis party–which is most of you (ain't no problem with that, we still love you)–you may not have known th

walmerc4308 days ago
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Watch Nardwuar Interview Dillon Francis

Now this is amazing. Nardwuar goes in with his interviews, and if you wanted to learn anything about Dillon Francis, this is THE interview you need. L

khrisd4316 days ago
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Strange Talk - "Morning Sun (Dillon Francis Remix)"

Dillon Francis has been a beast as of late. He rebirthed "Get Low" with DJ Snake, W&W's "Bigfoot," and–oh yeah–he's releasing his debut album, Mon

khrisd4317 days ago
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Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - "Get Low (The Rebirth In Paris)"

Only DJ Snake and Dillon Francis could drop a remix on a Friday night and get attention. It probably helps that it's a massive big room version of the

walmerc4320 days ago
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Dillon Francis ft. Major Lazer & Stylo G - "We Make It Bounce"

If you needed one more anthem to sneak out before summer official bids itself adieu, Dillon Francis and Major Lazer have got you covered. In the lates

khrisd4324 days ago
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Some Dillon Francis Fans are Looking for The Person Who Threw That Can of RC Cola

Over the weekend, we caught the disturbing news of Dillon Francis having to cut his show short because someone threw a can of RC Cola at him, requirin

khrisd4334 days ago
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Kygo Signs With Ultra / Sony, Collaborates With Dillon Francis

While many purists have debated back and forth about the material that's being called "deep house" these days, you can't front: whatever Disclosure di

khrisd4334 days ago

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