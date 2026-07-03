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In August of 2013, we took a look at EDM's obsession with cats. Part of that was a string of songs and overall feline fun that pervades much of EDM. Tkhrisd
As the music industry evolves, it's amazing to see that even though sales of music seem to fluctuate, and move towards more of a singles-driven marketjakel
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
In 2014, do you think the DJ/producer picture-taking game will be stepped up? We're noticing some weird trends. The weirdest by far is the "we're notandroids