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blogginloggins

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I hold a bachelors in consumer journalism from the University of Georgia. I am a lover of news, dogs and comedy.

Joined June 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Banana Republic Spring 2022 New Looks

Introducing BR Athletics: A Game-Changing New Line From Banana Republic

Shop BR Athletics, a new line of athleticwear from Banana Republic and this collection offers a fresh twist on classic looks. Click to browse and stock up.

blogginloggins1645 days ago
Diesel Urban Punk Collection

Watch Out, Diesel’s New Collection Will Push You Out of Your Style Comfort Zone

Diesel’s fall 2021 watch and jewelry collection features bold pieces that will bring out your inner urban punk. Shop the urban punk-inspired items here.

blogginloggins1770 days ago
H&M Holiday Gift Guide

H&M’s Holiday Gift Guide Will Make You the Most Thoughtful Gift Giver Ever

The practical H&amp;M holiday gifts you need for your loved ones are here. Become extra thoughtful with these picks including wool joggers, a cashmere hat, and more

blogginloggins1771 days ago

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