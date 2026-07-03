Latest Stories
David Oyelowo Apologizes for Using ‘Slavery’ and ‘Subservience’ to Describe Black Southern Accents
The 'Selma' star said that he has "deep respect and great love for Black people of all kinds."
David Oyelowo Reacts to Druski's 'British Actors Are Taking All the Roles' Skit
Druski's skit about American characters being portrayed by Black British actors has ruffled some feathers.
'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Says Academy Voters Snubbed Film Due to Eric Garner Protest
David Oyelowo, Ava DuVernay, and other 'Selma' collaborators wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere in 2014. This angered Academy members.
Watch David Oyelowo and Storm Reid in New 'Don't Let Go' Trailer
Take a look at the first trailer from this off-kilter murder mystery.
Paris Jackson Calls Out Fan Art That Edits Her Skin Tone: ‘I Am What I Am’
Paris Jackson is done hiding in the shadows and is choosing to speak up for herself.
Weed Pills Are All the Rage in 'Gringo' Trailer Starring Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo
Cartel comedy, coming right up.
Idris Elba and David Oyelowo Are Both Getting OBEs
Maybe the Queen only just got around to watching 'The Wire' this year?
'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Cast as First Black James Bond—but Only in an Audiobook
We won't actually see him play Bond, but it still counts.