David Oyelowo

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Latest Stories

David Oyelowo at GEANCO's Family Reunion Hollywood Gala held at 1 Hotel on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Apologizes for Using ‘Slavery’ and ‘Subservience’ to Describe Black Southern Accents

The 'Selma' star said that he has "deep respect and great love for Black people of all kinds."

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
David Oyelowo and Druski at separate events; Oyelowo in a striped shirt, and Druski in a suit and tie, both wearing glasses and smiling.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Reacts to Druski's 'British Actors Are Taking All the Roles' Skit

Druski's skit about American characters being portrayed by Black British actors has ruffled some feathers.

Joe Price36 days ago
david
Pop Culture

'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Says Academy Voters Snubbed Film Due to Eric Garner Protest

David Oyelowo, Ava DuVernay, and other 'Selma' collaborators wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere in 2014. This angered Academy members.

Trace William Cowen2234 days ago
dont let go
Pop Culture

Watch David Oyelowo and Storm Reid in New 'Don't Let Go' Trailer

Take a look at the first trailer from this off-kilter murder mystery.

Alex Galbraith2559 days ago
paris jackson
Pop Culture

Paris Jackson Calls Out Fan Art That Edits Her Skin Tone: ‘I Am What I Am’

Paris Jackson is done hiding in the shadows and is choosing to speak up for herself.

NoraGrayceOrosz3055 days ago
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Pop Culture

Idris Elba and David Oyelowo Are Both Getting OBEs

Maybe the Queen only just got around to watching 'The Wire' this year?

Wil Jones3853 days ago
Pop Culture

'Selma' Star David Oyelowo Cast as First Black James Bond—but Only in an Audiobook

We won't actually see him play Bond, but it still counts.

Wil Jones3993 days ago

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