Latest Stories
Darnell Dockett's Son Got His Hair Cut to Look Like Odell Beckham Jr.
Darnell Dockett's son has a new favorite player
Darnell Dockett Gives Year Old News Story Second Life Thanks to Offensive Commentary On Instagram
Darnell Dockett said something messed up on social media...again.
Watch Darnell Dockett Tell Youth Football Players to Stay Away From Strip Clubs
Darnell Dockett is a funny guy.
Darnell Dockett Responds to Waitress Who Called Him Out for Leaving Crappy Tip
Don't accuse Darnell Dockett of being a bad tipper.
Darnell Dockett Tries to Get Sent Home From Jury Duty by Tweeting
Darnell Dockett is doing his best to get out of jury duty.
Darnell Dockett Posts Questionable Photo of Malia Obama on Instagram
Darnell Dockett shouldn't have reposted this photo of President Obama's daughter on social media.
Raiders Fans Throw Coins at Cardinals Bench, Darnell Dockett Mocks Them With "Worst Team in NFL" Sign
Will the NFL fine him for doing this?
Darnell Dockett Tells Joseph Randle How to Shoplift Without Getting Caught
He's only kidding…we think.
Darnell Dockett Awards Fan for Helping Security Guard During Brawl
Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett awards fan who came to the aid of a security guard during stadium brawl.
Interview: A.J. McCarron Talks 2014 NFL Draft, and His Conflict With Darnell Dockett
With the 2014 NFL Draft coming up, we spoke with A.J. McCarron about his emotions leading up to the big night, his partnership with AXE Hair and more.
To Make Riley Cooper's Day a Little Bit Worse Than It Already Was, Darnell Dockett Trolled Him on Twitter This Afternoon
He got him pretty good.
Darnell Dockett Got His Hands on Some Custom Air Jordan 3Lab5s
Almost gold.
Darnell Dockett Has a Lot of Good Sneakers
He already made our list on NFL sneakerheads, but it looks like Dockett wishes he was a little bit higher.
Cardinals' Darnell Dockett Refuses to Apologize for His Racist Tweet Regarding Asians
Some people never change.
Darnell Dockett Shaved His Jersey Number Into Tyrann Mathieu's Head as Part of His Rookie Hazing
He gave other Cardinals rookies haircuts, too.
Darnell Dockett Bought a Tiger Recently and Attempted to Buy a Monkey, Too
His house is gonna look like a zoo soon.