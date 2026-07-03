Darnell Dockett

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Latest Stories

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Sports

Darnell Dockett's Son Got His Hair Cut to Look Like Odell Beckham Jr.

Darnell Dockett's son has a new favorite player

jazrm884017 days ago
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Sports

Darnell Dockett Gives Year Old News Story Second Life Thanks to Offensive Commentary On Instagram

Darnell Dockett said something messed up on social media...again.

Jose Martinez4063 days ago
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Sports

Darnell Dockett Responds to Waitress Who Called Him Out for Leaving Crappy Tip

Don't accuse Darnell Dockett of being a bad tipper.

Chris Yuscavage4236 days ago
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Sports

Darnell Dockett Tries to Get Sent Home From Jury Duty by Tweeting

Darnell Dockett is doing his best to get out of jury duty.

Chris Yuscavage4246 days ago
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Sports

Darnell Dockett Posts Questionable Photo of Malia Obama on Instagram

Darnell Dockett shouldn't have reposted this photo of President Obama's daughter on social media.

Chris Yuscavage4247 days ago
Sports

Darnell Dockett Awards Fan for Helping Security Guard During Brawl

Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett awards fan who came to the aid of a security guard during stadium brawl.

Complex4315 days ago
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Sports

Interview: A.J. McCarron Talks 2014 NFL Draft, and His Conflict With Darnell Dockett

With the 2014 NFL Draft coming up, we spoke with A.J. McCarron about his emotions leading up to the big night, his partnership with AXE Hair and more.

Jose Martinez4455 days ago
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Sneakers

Darnell Dockett Has a Lot of Good Sneakers

He already made our list on NFL sneakerheads, but it looks like Dockett wishes he was a little bit higher.

Matt Welty4546 days ago
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