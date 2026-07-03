Darnell Williams

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.
Chris Gaine
NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

Darnell Williams
Music

Check Out Darnell Williams' New Video For "Porno"

The multi-faceted artist is back with another solid effort.

Eric Isom2906 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App