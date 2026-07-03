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Sports
The Oilers' Darnell Nurse Is Giving It All Both On and Off the Ice
The Oilers' Darnell Nurse is purposeful with every move he makes, just as he prepares to be a better player for the Edmonton Oilers each and every day.
Vivek Jacob1606 days ago