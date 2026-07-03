Dorell Wright

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Clippers Player Dorell Wright Has Unfinished Tat Because Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan 'Kidnapped' His Tattoo Artist

According to Clippers forward Dorell Wright, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan "kidnapped" tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, so now he waits to finish his tat.

Jose Martinez3567 days ago

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