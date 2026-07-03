In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.Complex Canada
Featured
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Tate McRae, Zach Zoya, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Dylan Sinclair
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released each day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal