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The release of Grand Theft Auto V has had us wondering one thing: what kind of music will soundtrack Rockstar's latest romp through San Andreas? In thandroids
If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on thekhrisd
The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.khrisd
In April of 2012, BBC Radio 1 kicked off one of the best weekly programs we've heard in recent years: Diplo's Diplo & Friends show. For two hours, Dipkhrisd