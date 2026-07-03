Crookers

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The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.
khrisd

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Crookers and Jeremih Link In the Dramatic Video For "I Just Can't"

From Crookers' upcoming album, which drops later this month.

Zach Frydenlund4063 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Crookers' "I Just Can't" f/ Jeremih

His next album, "Sixteen Chapel," drops on Mar. 3.

Lauren Nostro4169 days ago
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PREMIERE: Crookers ft. Dilligas - "Picture This (Natlek Remix)"

Crookers' recently released stomper "Picture This" gets the remix treatment from fellow Italian producer Natlek. This one is for the future club heads

walmerc4307 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Crookers' Remix of Eve & Riddim Commission's "WWYS"

Booty shakin' bass from the one and only Crookers.

James Keith4322 days ago
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Lido - "Money (Crookers x Lido x STS Remix)"

For whatever reason, seeing this come across in my inbox got me excited and skeptical at the same time. The combination of Crookers and Lido working t

brenttactic4336 days ago
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Crookers - "Able To Maximize"

I'm not trying to coin it or even suggest it's fully "back" or whatever yet, but fidget sounds are 100% on the comeback in 2014. You can point to the

brenttactic4451 days ago
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Ciao Records Gives Away A Two-Track Freebie From DILLIGAS

We continue to applaud Ciao Records because they're doing things a bit different, and still winning by appeasing to broader audience. Their records ar

nappy4477 days ago
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Stream the Crookers' and Will Sparks Remixes of TJR's "Ode to Oi"

TJR has been slaying dancefloors for the better part of a few years now and one of his primary weapons, "Ode To Oi," has just been remixed. Getting It

jakel4666 days ago
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Crookers - "Ghetto Guetta"

If you've learned anything in 2013, it's that OWSLA is winning. Not only did they link up with Bromance to bring the French imprint to the US, but the

khrisd4666 days ago
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Stream the "THAT LOOKS Vol. 1: Started From The Bottom" Compilation

Here's an absolutely genius concept. Kodiak Collective got their hands on records that started the careers of your favorite artists. But this isn't a

nappy4756 days ago
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Listen to Crookers' 2013 EDC Las Vegas Set

Crookers kept it pretty vibrant during his 2013 EDC Las Vegas set. He kicked things off with the "Dr. Gonzo Anthem," dropped immediately into his "Big Booty Bootleg," and kept his foot on the necks of the ravers out there. We can just imagine how intense the crowd was during this set. Truthfully, you don't need to know much else. Hit play and start raging. The only way you won't be satisfied is if you go looking for a download link and don't find one. Sorry.

khrisd4764 days ago
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Pusha T - "Numbers On The Boards (Crookers VIP version)"

Do you fucks with hip-hop? If so, you should be up on the Clipse, or at least know of G.O.O.D. Music associate Pusha T. His latest, "Numbers On The Boards," hit the Internets like a shot, and Crookers took it upon himself to flip the track into a banging house monster. Pusha's lyrics get whittled down to chants of being "so bossy," but this works VERY well. Feels like the '90s, where producers made sure to flip a banging dance version of the popular rap tracks of the day. Nice VIP for your sets.

khrisd4781 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.

khrisd4794 days ago

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