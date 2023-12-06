The Lil Nas X and Crocs Collaboration Is Out Now

A new set of clogs and Jibbitz charms are available on Crocs.com.

Dec 06, 2023
Crocs
Crocs

Lil Nas X is joining forces with Crocs once again.

The rapper is releasing a limited-edition Lil Nas X Sherpa Mega Crush Clog for the winter season. The clogs, featuring faux-shearling wrapped exterior and backstrap with added height, will run you $110 USD.

Crocs

For your feline friends, Montero is also dropping a U.S. exclusive 5-pack of Jibbitz charms that are sold separately and retail for $20 USD.

The collab will be available now on crocs.com and through select wholesalers worldwide.

Lil Nas XCrocsComplex Style

Latest in Style