Columbia University

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Bianca Censori with dark hair pulled back, wearing a black fur coat, stands in front of a dark background.
Style

Bianca Censori Taps Into Her Architecture Background With Visit to Columbia University

Later this year, Censori is slated to unveil two new performance art pieces.

Trace William Cowen80 days ago
Prospective students wait for a tour to begin February 24, 2022
Life

Columbia University Psychiatry Head Suspended After Calling Black Model 'Freak of Nature'

Jeffrey Lieberman shared an image of model Nyakim Gatwech and wrote that “Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold.”

Brenton Blanchet1603 days ago
The name of Columbia University engraved on the upper part of the main facade of Low Memorial Library
Life

Tenured Columbia Professor Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Former Patient

Joel Lavine, a suspended professor at Columbia's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, was accused of abusing the survivor in early 2019.

Joshua Espinoza1611 days ago
Carl Hart
Life

Columbia Professor Carl Hart Admitted to Using Heroin Every Day in New Book

The father of three opened up about his heroin use in his new book, 'Drug Use for Grown-ups,' claiming it helps him maintain his work-life balance.

Joshua Espinoza1975 days ago
rona test
Life

Researchers Say U.S. Delays in Restricting Social Contact Cost at Least 36,000 Lives

New research shows that thousands of lives would have been saved if states had issued lockdowns and social distancing guidelines just a week earlier.

tara mahadevan2249 days ago
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'When They See Us'
Pop Culture

Central Park Five Prosecutor Resigns From Columbia Law School

Elizabeth Lederer cited renewed backlash over the Central Park Jogger case as the reason.

Joshua Espinoza2593 days ago
Columbia
Life

Columbia University Denounces Student's Racist Tirade

A viral video shows the student shouting, "White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!"

Joshua Espinoza2776 days ago
This is a picture of Columbia University.
Life

Columbia Professor Stayed Employed for Years Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims, Thanks to Outdated Policy

17 out of 25 universities have no official policy on student-professor relations.

Sajae Elder3061 days ago
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Life

College Student Returns ID After Using It to Buy Booze for a Whole Year

After turning 21, a young woman finally sent back the drivers liscence she'd been using to buy booze for a year.

candacebryan3514 days ago
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Life

Former Harlem Drug Dealer Graduates From Columbia University

Former Harlem drug dealer David Norman graduated from Columbia University at the age of 67.

Trace William Cowen3708 days ago
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Life

Gender pay gap makes women more likely to be depressed and anxious than men

Inequality is sadder than you think, a new study reveals.

EvetteDionne3847 days ago

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