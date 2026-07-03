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Latest Stories

Header Image CIROC Stands Black History Month 2023 Cari Champion MJ Acosta Ruiz
Pop Culture

#CIROCStands: How MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion Are Changing the Sports Broadcasting Game for Black Women

#CIROCStands for Black Excellence. So do world-class sports journalists MJ Acosta-Ruiz &amp; Cari Champion, who are sharing their knowledge for the next generation.

Amber McKynzie1257 days ago

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